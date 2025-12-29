Navigating the Digital Maze: How Older Egyptians Tackle Misinformation

I have observed that many older Egyptians view the internet as a test rather than a tool. The online world often becomes a labyrinth where fact and fantasy coexist, blurred by forwarded videos, urgent voice messages, and well-meaning advice from ‘someone we trust.’

Misinformation spreads through emotion, community, and habit, not because older individuals are irresponsible, but because the digital environment wasn’t designed with them in mind.

As a result, a country’s rapidly changing technological landscape can throw its senior citizens into a state of confusion, particularly in Egypt, where the digital divide plays out in fascinating and often humorous ways.

The Social Trust Matrix

Exploring Digital Literacy Among Community- Dwelling Older Adults, a 2024 survey conducted at Alexandria University,by Sarah Ali Hafez and Josphen Youssef Gaid spotlighted how older adults living independently use digital technologies.

Surprisingly, while many older Egyptians can navigate smartphones or scroll through Facebook, they exhibit low levels of digital literacy when it comes to assessing the credibility of information.

Through my observations of the gatherings among my grandfather’s circle of football enthusiasts, I believe that trust is often built not on the verification of facts, but rather on social connections and the amount of shares per video.

Forwarded videos, especially those shared repeatedly, often carry greater weight and are perceived as more credible or ‘verified.’ A relevant example is the recurring claims that Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah is set to move to the Saudi league, which continue to circulate widely between Egyptian seniors in my circle who are passionate about football. While framed as breaking news, these reports are largely speculative and lack concrete evidence or a reliable basis.

Through three different conversations, four senior citizens expressed to me that voice notes and emotionally charged visuals resonate with them, but often feel like they have been handpicked for their audience. These formats create an intimate connection that written text struggles to achieve.

The Alexandria University survey also indicates that emotional content, such as fearful warnings about health crises or urgent social alerts, tends to spread most through platforms like WhatsApp.

Ageism Meets Digital Media

Another 2024 study reveals that many older Egyptians may not be “bad at tech,” but rather, are navigating an ecosystem that often does not consider their needs.

Dr. Hassan Marrie’s study titled: Ageism and Digital Media: Investigating Age-Inclusive Practices examines how Egyptian digital media environments predominantly target younger users, often alienating older individuals through the design and language used, while features like fact-checking tools and corrections exist but are rarely accessible to the older demographic.

When essential features for validating information are buried beneath layers of complexity, it further isolates seniors from informed digital engagement.

The lack of digital literacy was evident during one of the gatherings when Aly Wael, 76, an architect, exclaimed, “How do we know if these videos are true or not?”

This question left the social gathering silent.

Social Acceptance and the Fear of Asking

Moreover, according to shared insights, older Egyptian individuals often feel a sense of shame around their unfamiliarity with technology, which can lead to a reluctance to ask for help.

One of my grandfather’s friends and a retired ship captain, Tamer Aboumustafa, 75,n, observed, “In my day, we were taught to find answers; now, it feels like admitting ignorance if I ask how to check something online.”

This sentiment resonated with others in these gatherings, resulting in silent acceptance and the private sharing of potentially misleading content. Coupled with societal pressures from their grandchildren to stay up to date and become familiar with technology and the content they share, this reluctance creates a cycle of misinformation that is challenging to break.

False Medical Data Shared

As for sharing medical information, a 2021 study by Lama A. Bicher and Shrook A. Fathy titled: Infodemic and Digital Literacy: The Role of Digital Literacy in Combating Misinformation of COVID-19 on Facebook, identified key psychological factors contributing to the spread of misinformation.

The study confirms that emotional appeals wrapped in fears or reassurances are more likely to circulate than neutral information.

In my opinion, older Egyptians often possess a strong protective instinct and are seen as guardians of family knowledge; thus, when they share misinformation, it is unintentional. Their desire to spread unsourced information typically emerges from a genuine concern for the well-being of their loved ones.

For instance, my grandfather received an alarming health warning from his high-school friend about another COVID-19 variant; he then felt compelled to share it in an effort to “warn others.”

This perspective emphasizes that sharing unverified information feels less like spreading misinformation and more like fulfilling a communal duty.

Based on personal observation, my grandfather’s friends rely heavily on their social circles for verification. Concepts such as “seeing is believing” underscore the shortcuts adopted in this demographic.

Senior citizens in my circle tend to view forwarded videos on WhatsApp as credible simply because they are shared repeatedly. Those that evoke strong emotions, particularly regarding health issues, are especially likely to be circulated widely out of good intent.

The opinions and ideas expressed in this article are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Egyptian Streets’ editorial team.

To submit an opinion article, please email [email protected].