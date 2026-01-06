Remittances to Egypt Reach Record USD 37.5 Billion in 2025

Remittances from Egyptians working abroad rose by 42.5 percent between January and November 2025, reaching a record USD 37.5 billion (EGP 1.77 trillion), according to figures released by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The increase compares with USD 26.3 billion (EGP 1.24 trillion) recorded during the same period in 2024.

On a monthly basis, remittances also climbed sharply in November 2025, rising by 39.9 percent to around USD 3.6 billion (EGP 170.1 billion), up from USD 2.6 billion (EGP 122.9 billion) in November last year.

Remittances remain one of Egypt’s main sources of foreign currency and a key pillar supporting the national economy, particularly amid ongoing global economic pressures.

Earlier data released by the Cabinet’s Media Center showed that remittances from Egyptians abroad have more than doubled over the past decade, rising from USD 17.1 billion (EGP 808 billion) in the 2015/2016 fiscal year to USD 36.5 billion (EGP 1.725 trillion) in FY2024/2025.

Remittance inflows have fluctuated in recent years. According to the Central Bank of Egypt, Egyptians working abroad sent USD 31.4 billion (EGP 1.484 trillion) in FY2020/2021 and USD 31.9 billion (EGP 1.507 trillion) in FY2021/2022, before remittances declined to USD 22.1 billion (EGP 1.044 trillion) in FY2022/2023 and USD 21.9 billion (EGP 1.035 trillion) in FY2023/2024.

The trend reversed in 2024/2025, with remittances reaching a record USD 32.6 billion (EGP 1.54 trillion) between March 2024 and February 2025, the highest annual total on record.

Egypt has long been one of the world’s leading recipients of remittances. In 2023, it ranked sixth globally, according to World Bank data. These inflows play a vital role in supporting Egypt’s balance of payments and act as a buffer for the economy during times of financial stress.