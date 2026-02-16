Celebrating Artistic Excellence: The 30th Aswan International Sculpture Symposium

On 14 February 2026, Jihan Zaki, Egypt’s Minister of Culture, underscored the significance of the Aswan International Sculpture Symposium by emphasizing its role in showcasing Egypt’s prominent place in the world of sculpture.

As a vital component of the nation’s cultural identity, the symposium celebrates one of Egypt’s oldest art forms and strengthens its international image.

During her visit to the exhibition for the symposium’s 30th session, dedicated to the memory of Egyptian artists Adam Henein and Salah Marei, Zaki praised the exceptional quality of the artworks.

Zaki particularly noted the contributions of young talents participating in workshops, as well as the crucial role played by technicians and craftsmen, whose skills enhance the quality of artistic production.

The Minister highlighted the need for increased collaboration with the Ministries of Local Development and Housing. By incorporating the innovations showcased at the symposium into urban projects, such as public squares and new cities, Egypt can improve its urban environment and enhance the visual appeal of cities.

Zaki described the symposium as a global platform for promoting Egypt’s leadership in sculpture, reinforcing the civilizational identity that the nation is known for.

The gathering features thirteen sculptors from various countries, each contributing diverse artistic styles and enriching Aswan’s cultural landscape.

Zaki’s visit concluded with a reassurance of the Ministry’s ongoing support for this significant artistic event, ensuring its continuing development to discover new talent and preserve Egypt’s leadership in visual arts.