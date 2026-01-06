Salah Seals 120-Minute Thriller as Egypt Defeat Benin in AFCON Knockouts

Egypt booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations after a gruelling 3–1 extra-time victory over Benin on Monday night, overcoming late resistance in a match that demanded both physical endurance and mental resilience.

The round-of-16 clash at Le Grand Stade Agadir appeared destined for a narrow regulation-time win before Benin forced extra time, pushing Egypt into one of their toughest tests of the tournament so far.

Ultimately, however, the Pharaohs’ depth and composure told, as they pulled clear in the closing stages of a 120-minute battle.

After a cagey first half dominated by Egypt’s possession but lacking a breakthrough, the deadlock was finally broken in the 69th minute. A flowing move down the right flank ended with Mohamed Hany finding Marwan Attia outside the box, where the midfielder unleashed a powerful strike to put Egypt ahead.

Just as Egypt looked set to see out the win, Benin struck back. Substitute Jodel Dossou pounced on a loose ball in the 83rd minute to level the score and drag the contest into extra time, momentarily shifting the momentum and testing Egypt’s resolve.

Extra time, however, belonged firmly to the Pharaohs. In the 97th minute, Attia turned provider, delivering a precise cross from a set piece that defender Yasser Ibrahim met with a commanding header into the top corner, restoring Egypt’s lead. From that point on, Benin chased the game while Egypt relied on control, experience, and well-timed counterattacks.

As Benin pushed forward in search of another equaliser, spaces opened up. Deep into stoppage time of the second half of extra time, Ahmed Sayed Zizo slipped a perfectly weighted pass to Mohamed Salah, who went one-on-one with the goalkeeper and calmly slotted home Egypt’s third goal to seal the result.

Speaking after the match, Salah praised Egypt’s physical performance, highlighting the team’s ability to maintain intensity and concentration over two demanding hours of football. His late strike capped a performance that underlined Egypt’s growing confidence as the tournament moves into its decisive stages.

With the victory, Egypt advance to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations, where they will face the winner of the clash between defending champions Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso on Saturday.