Egypt Closes 32 Unlicensed Addiction and Psychiatry Centers

The Ministry of Health and Population has announced the closure of 32 unlicensed centers for addiction treatment and psychiatry in several governorates, according to a statement released on Wednesday, 7 January.

The Ministry clarified that these centers, located in the governorates of Alexandria, Sharqia, Beheira, and Dakahlia, were shut down for operating without licenses and violating health and legal regulations.

The decision follows a viral video that spread last week, showing a mass escape by residents from an addiction treatment facility in Egypt after allegations of mistreatment and abuse, prompting the Ministry of Health to shut down the center and refer those responsible to the Public Prosecution.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, explained that joint inspection campaigns involving the Free Treatment Department in the health directorates, the National Council for Mental Health, and the General Administration for Drug Control at the Ministry of the Interior led to the closure of these violating facilities.

The closures in Alexandria included 8 centers in the areas of Abu Tlat and Al-Ajami, such as the Dar El-Safa Center. In the Sharqia governorate, 11 centers in 10th of Ramadan city were closed, including Al-Amal Center, Al-Safa Center, Al-Horya Center, and Al-Aseel Center.

In Beheira governorate, 11 centers were closed in the areas of Abu Tlat, Al-Kinj, and Damanhour, including more Al-Safa Centers.

In Dakahlia governorate, two licensed centers were inspected. The first is Al-Nuqa Center for Psychiatry and Addiction Treatment, where a report was filed for medication violations. The second is the Delta Center for Psychiatry and Addiction Treatment in Tulkha, where a report was also filed for medication violations, with a notice to rectify the issues within 15 days.

The violations included practicing the profession without a license, absence of technical directors, failure to address previous violations, shortcomings in infection control and facility preparations, mishandling of hazardous waste, and improper recordkeeping.