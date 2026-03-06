How Egypt’s Phone Import Rules Are Hitting Everyday Users

Since 21 January, imported mobile phones brought into Egypt have been subject to customs fees of up to 37.5 percent after authorities cancelled the long-standing exemption that allowed travellers to bring one phone into the country duty-free once every few years.

Authorities said the move reflects expanded local manufacturing capacity and aims to curb smuggling and recover lost tax revenue.

Beyond the policy rationale, however, the decision has reshaped how much staying connected now costs, and who bears that cost.

When the Price of a Phone Outpaces Income

The impact is most visible at the point of purchase. High-end smartphones now carry price tags that place them far beyond the reach of most users.

An iPhone 17, for instance, is estimated to cost around EGP 63,000 (USD 1,339) before customs fees. Once the 37.5 percent duties are applied, the final price rises sharply to EGP 86,625 (USD 1,856). Even older models are affected: an iPhone 14, priced at roughly EGP 40,000 (USD 850), would increase to EGP 55,000 (USD 1,175) after taxes. While iPhones are not representative of all smartphones on the market, their pricing illustrates how import duties can sharply inflate the cost of devices across categories.

Egypt’s high smartphone prices are not only noticeable at home, but they also stand out globally. Independent price indexes tracking iPhone costs around the world regularly list Egypt among the most expensive markets for Apple devices, a position driven by high taxes, import duties, and currency devaluation.

Mid-range devices such as OPPO and realme are also more expensive in Egypt than abroad, with prices often 40–60 percent higher than in Gulf countries. For users who previously bought phones overseas or want to buy them at lower prices, the new rules mean paying more at home or facing significant taxes on imported devices.

In a country where the average monthly income, such as the private-sector minimum wage of EGP 7,000 (USD 148), is a fraction of these prices, a single phone can represent several months of earnings. This is not just about consumer choice, as smartphones are central to work, digital payments, transportation apps, education platforms, and access to government services.

Online frustration reflects this disparity.

“The Egyptian government has made the iPhone more expensive in Egypt than anywhere else in the world,” one user wrote on X, noting that the iPhone 17 Pro Max costs nearly USD 1,000 (EGP 46,900) more locally than in the United States.

Local Manufacturing and Choice

Authorities point to the expansion of local phone assembly under the Egypt Makes Electronics initiative as a key justification for the policy.

Around 15 international brands, including Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO/Realme, Vivo, and Infinix, now produce devices in Egypt, with a combined annual capacity of roughly 20 million units.

Industry reviews note that while mid‑range devices have narrowed the performance gap with flagships in recent years, flagship models typically receive longer software support and maintain higher sustained performance and advanced features over time.

The question is not whether local phones should exist, but whether heavy taxes should make them the only viable option. Limiting choice risks turning digital access into a matter of income rather than availability.

How Users Are Responding

For many users, frustration centres less on regulation itself than on how the policy is felt individually.

Nagwa, an Egyptian user writing on X, described the decision as deeply personal.

“The Egyptian government’s decision to impose a tax on my personal mobile phone because I bought it abroad sends me one message: we do not care about you or your circumstances,” she wrote, adding that the policy diminished her sense of belonging.

Others focused on the practical impact.

One user on X said, “they bought a Samsung A35 for around EGP 10,000 (USD 210) while abroad, compared to roughly EGP 15,000 (USD 315) locally. Because the SIM had not been activated before the new rules took effect, registering the phone later required nearly EGP 9,400 (USD 200) in fees.”

“Just to use my phone, I have to pay for it twice?” they wrote.

Taken together, these reactions highlight a shared concern: that personal devices already purchased and in use are being retroactively reframed as taxable imports.

Egypt’s new rules highlight a practical challenge, as smartphones now function as essential infrastructure, while imported devices carry steep additional costs. Locally manufactured phones have expanded available options, but many users continue to rely on imported models for reasons ranging from performance and software support to pricing differences abroad.

How policymakers balance support for local assembly with access to imported devices will shape the range of choices available to users and how easily different groups can access the digital tools they increasingly depend on.