Egypt Eliminate Defending Champions Ivory Coast in 3–2 AFCON Quarterfinals

Egypt booked their place in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a thrilling 3–2 victory over defending champions Ivory Coast on Saturday, extending their unbeaten run at AFCON 2025 and keeping hopes of a record-extending eighth continental title firmly alive.

Playing at Le Grand Stade Agadir, the Pharaohs delivered a composed yet relentless performance against one of the tournament favourites, striking early and showing resilience under sustained pressure to eliminate the title holders and advance to their 17th AFCON semi-final.

Egypt wasted no time asserting themselves. Just four minutes into the match, a perfectly weighted through ball from Emam Ashour released Omar Marmoush, who calmly went one-on-one with goalkeeper Yahia Fofana before finishing confidently to give Egypt an early lead. The goal set the tone for a first half that balanced disciplined defending with sharp counterattacks.

Ivory Coast responded by dominating possession, but Egypt remained organised at the back, repeatedly frustrating the Elephants’ frontline. The pressure eventually told again for the Pharaohs in the 32nd minute when a corner from Mohamed Salah was met by defender Rami Rabia, whose powerful header doubled Egypt’s advantage.

Despite Egypt’s control, Ivory Coast found a lifeline before halftime. An unfortunate own goal by Ahmed Fattouh in the 41st minute reduced the deficit to 2–1, ensuring the contest remained finely balanced heading into the break.

Any hopes of an Ivory Coast comeback were quickly dampened after the restart. Seven minutes into the second half, Rabia launched a long ball forward, Ashour slid a precise low pass into the box, and Salah finished from close range to restore Egypt’s two-goal cushion. The strike was Salah’s 11th goal at the Africa Cup of Nations, drawing him level with Hossam Hassan as Egypt’s joint all-time top scorer in the competition.

Ivory Coast refused to surrender. Guela Doué pulled another goal back in the 73rd minute, setting up a tense final stretch as Egypt were forced to absorb wave after wave of pressure. Mohamed El-Shenawy was called into action repeatedly, while Egypt’s defence threw bodies in front of shots to preserve their slender lead.

The closing minutes were marked by grit and composure rather than flair. Egypt held their shape, slowed the tempo, and resisted a late surge from the defending champions before the final whistle confirmed a famous quarter-final victory.

The result sends Egypt through to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, where they will face Senegal in Tangier on Wednesday 14 January in a highly anticipated rematch of the 2021 final.