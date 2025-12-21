Tracking the Events Shaping Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool Future

The 33-year-old Egyptian football player, Mohamed Salah, raised questions about his long-term commitment to Liverpool after speaking publicly about reduced playing time and frustrations over how he has been treated.

Since joining the club in 2017, he scored 188 Premier League goals and was awarded the Premier League’s top scorer award four times. Salah also secured the Player of the Year honors from the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) in 2018, 2022, and 2025, along with the same title from the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) in those same seasons, helping lead Liverpool to their second league title.

Although Salah signed a contract extending his stay beyond the 2024-25 season in April, his future has long been subject to uncertainty due to contract status and lack of progress in renewal talks, particularly toward the end of his deal. Despite his status as one of Liverpool’s historic top performers, Salah felt that his position in the team was far from secure.

After Salah was sat on the bench for the third time in a row on 6 December during the Liverpool and Leeds game, in an interview, he stated that he felt the club had “thrown him under the bus” and that his relationship with Liverpool head coach Arne Slot had “broken down.”

He expressed frustration about being benched despite his contributions over many seasons, saying he did not understand why his situation had changed and that he felt unwanted by the club. Salah suggested he was unfairly turned into a scapegoat for the team’s struggles, feeling singled out even though other team members were performing poorly, yet being treated differently.

In the Champions League match at Inter Milan on 9 December, Salah was also a substitute, and by 12 December, Salah had been benched for a total of five matches in a row.

However, Liverpool manager Slot has publicly stated on the same day that he does not want Salah to leave, and he has also emphasized that future decisions hinge on ongoing talks and Salah’s attitude.

While uncertainty persisted, Salah played against Brighton at Anfield Stadium on 13 December, a match that many supporters speculated could be his last at the stadium before heading to the Africa Cup of Nations.

There have been reports of interest from Middle Eastern clubs, especially from the Saudi Pro League, which can offer lucrative contracts. While Salah has not confirmed a specific agreement, the combination of diminished playing time and external interest fuels the idea that he might consider a move elsewhere.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has expressed hope that Salah will stay with the club beyond his current commitments, such as the Africa Cup of Nations, acknowledging uncertainty about his future.

While nothing is officially finalized, and both Salah and Liverpool officials have left many options on the table, his own words and recent events have made the prospect of departure a serious talking point in football coverage.