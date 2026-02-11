New York’s Popular Show ‘Subway Takes’ May Come to Cairo

Egyptian-American comedian, filmmaker, and media personality Kareem Rahma announced on Tuesday, 12 February, that his viral Instagram series ‘Subway Takes’ might be coming home to Cairo. Rahma, 39, was invited as a special guest speaker to the launch of CairoScene and El Fasla’s yearly Impact List which celebrates Egyptians who have shaped the country’s culture, industry, and public life over the last year. At the event, in an onstage interview, Rahma hinted at what could be the show’s next destination. “I think the next stop will be Cairo for ‘Subway Takes’,” he said, before adding, “This is the first time I’ve ever said that out loud… But here’s the proof.” The show, born out of the New York City Subway in 2023, has a simple premise: a snappy conversation on a moving train carriage. It consists of Rahma, wearing his signature oversized blazer and sporty sunglasses, asking a guest to share their “take”, a provocative or unusual opinion, with which the host then 100% agrees or disagrees. Over the last two years, it has become one of Instagram and TikTok’s most popular interview series. The crux of the show…



