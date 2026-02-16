Rove Hotels Expands into Egypt with Upcoming Launch in Sheikh Zayed City

Rove Hotels, a joint venture between Dubai Holding and Emaar Properties that operates over 8,000 keys across the Middle East, has announced its expansion into the Egyptian market with the development of Rove Sheikh Zayed City.

This new hotel is a result of a strategic partnership with El Sayyad Group, a diversified investment firm focused on real estate and hospitality. The hotel will be situated along Cairo–Alexandria Desert Road and will offer convenient access to key destinations such as Downtown Cairo, the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), the Great Pyramids of Giza, and Alexandria.

Rove Hotels is making its move into Egypt as part of a wider regional growth plan, having recently announced new projects in Saudi Arabia and Oman.

“Bringing Rove to Cairo is an exciting step forward,” said Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer at Rove Hotels. “This expansion is a natural evolution for our brand as we continue to grow our presence across the region, always with the clear vision of providing high-quality, lifestyle-driven accommodations to the new generation of global travelers.”

Khaled El Sayyad, CEO of El Sayyad Group, said the partnership aims to meet the evolving expectations of travelers in Egypt by offering experiences that promote social connectivity and celebrate local culture. “Our collaboration with Rove Hotels is a strategic move to introduce a strong, disruptive brand to the Egyptian market, leveraging our local insights while delivering global lifestyle appeal,” he stated.

Strategic Foothold in an Evolving Market

Construction of Rove Sheikh Zayed City is set to commence in the latter half of 2026 and will feature 240 stylish rooms, each designed to reflect Rove’s signature vibrant energy and relaxed comfort.

Situated in Sheikh Zayed City, the hotel promises to be a gateway for both business and leisure travelers. It is located just 15 minutes from GEM, the Great Pyramids, and Sphinx International Airport.

Additionally, Rove Sheikh Zayed City will benefit from its proximity to Smart Village, one of Egypt’s largest commercial hubs.

The hotel will offer a range of lifestyle amenities, including all-day dining at The Daily, a swimming pool, a fitness center, and co-working spaces.