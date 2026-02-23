Egypt Introduces Increased Entry Visa Fees for Travelers

On Sunday, 22 February, the Egyptian Chamber of Travel and Tourism Companies (ETAA) announced an increase in the emergency entry visa fee at Egyptian ports, raising it from USD 25 (EGP 1,194) to USD 30 (EGP 1,433), effective 1 March 2026.

The ETAA explained that the decision forms part of efforts to regulate entry procedures at Egypt’s ports. The Chamber also emphasized that tourism companies must update their travel programs and coordinate with international partners to comply with the new visa fee structure.

The Chamber then concluded its communication by expressing gratitude to travel companies for their ongoing cooperation and wished continued success to all members. It reiterated the necessity of adhering to the directives issued in this regard starting from the specified date.

This adjustment aims to streamline entry processes while ensuring that the tourism sector remains agile in responding to regulatory changes.

Finally, the increase in visa fees is expected to enhance operational efficiency in handling travelers at various entry points, contributing to a more organized tourism experience in Egypt.