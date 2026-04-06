EgyptAir Launches New Direct Flights From Cairo to Los Angeles and Chicago

EgyptAir announced on 3 April the expansion of its international network with two new direct routes from Cairo to Los Angeles and Chicago, marking the airline’s first flights to the United States West Coast.

The Los Angeles service will begin in May 2026, followed by the Chicago route in June 2026, adding new options for passengers traveling between Egypt, the wider Middle East, and Africa, and North America.

The airline said flights to Los Angeles will operate three times per week, on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The Chicago route will also run three times weekly, departing on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

EgyptAir described the expansion as a way to make travel more convenient and faster for passengers, while reinforcing Cairo’s role as a major travel hub linking the region to the United States.

For these long journeys, EgyptAir will deploy its new Airbus A350-900 aircraft. The airline highlighted that the aircraft is designed to be quieter and more fuel-efficient, with a total capacity of 340 seats across business and economy classes.

EgyptAir also pointed to modern onboard entertainment and more comfortable cabin conditions.

The new cities join existing services to New York, Washington, D.C., and Newark, giving the airline new destinations in the U.S. market.