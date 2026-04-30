Egypt Launches National Initiative Competition to Combat Digital Violence Against Women

The Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports announced on 24 April the launch of the national initiative competition “Control Z”, in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The competition is designed to support youth-led initiatives focused on preventing digital violence against women and girls.

“Control Z” also aims to encourage young people to submit innovative ideas and actionable initiatives that can help reduce the risks associated with digital violence, while also strengthening wider community awareness of the issue.

The initiative comes amid the rapid expansion in the use of technology and social media platforms, which has intensified the need for prevention-focused solutions.

The competition targets young men and women who hold Egyptian nationality and are aged 18 to 29. Applicants must present either a new initiative idea or a current initiative already in operation, provided that it addresses prevention of digital violence against women and girls.

The application window will remain open until 30 May, 2026, with registration taking place through the QR code announced by the ministry.

The competition includes valuable prizes for top winners and support to help winning initiatives expand their impact.

The ministry urged eligible youth with new or existing ideas to apply promptly, stressing that it is a platform to turn concepts into effective real-world programs.

Digital violence against women in Egypt has become increasingly visible as internet use rises, with data showing that about 38 percent of women in Egypt have personally experienced online violence and up to 85 percent have witnessed it.

These patterns demonstrate that digital spaces are a major extension of gender-based violence in Egypt, reinforcing the importance of initiatives like “Control Z” that focus on prevention and awareness.