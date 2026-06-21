Air Cairo Expands Egypt–Greece Travel with New Alexandria–Athens Route and Daily Cairo–Athens Flights

Air Cairo announced on Saturday 20 June an expansion of its international network with new direct flights between Egypt and Greece.

Beginning 24 July, the carrier will introduce a route connecting Alexandria and Athens, with the service operating twice weekly,designed to offer passengers a more direct way to travel between the two Mediterranean cities.

The airline described the route as a cultural bridge, pointing to the longstanding historical connections shared by Alexandri and Greece’s capital.

Promotional materials for the new service emphasize the symbolism of travel between places with deep Greek ties to Alexandria, presenting Athens as a destination that feels both distinctly new and familiar at once.

Alongside the Alexandria–Athens launch, Air Cairo also confirmed the start of direct daily flights between Cairo and Athens, as part of its planned expansion effective 24 July.

Under the updated schedule, the airline will operate five weekly flights from Cairo to Athens and two weekly flights from Alexandria International Airport to Athens.

Air Cairo Chairman & CEO Hussein Sherif said the Athens route aligns with the company’s strategy to expand in European markets, particularly those with historical connections to Egypt.

In a statement, the airline framed the new services as part of its commitment to delivering high-quality air transport that combines operational efficiency with competitive fares.