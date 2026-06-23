Egypt Introduces Smart Licenses for Tourist Guides

Egypt has issued the first batch of smart licenses for tourist guides as part of efforts to digitize tourism services and improve visitor experiences at archaeological sites and museums, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced on Monday, 22 June.

According to the ministry, the new licenses are linked to electronic gates at archaeological sites and museums, allowing licensed guides to enter more quickly while helping authorities regulate access and verify credentials.

The licenses use Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, enabling them to function as both official identification cards and electronic access passes. The system also enables electronic gates to instantly verify a license’s validity and detect forged credentials.

In a statement, Samia Sami, Assistant Minister for Tourism Companies Affairs, said, “The new licenses feature enhanced security measures designed to reduce forgery attempts while supporting oversight of tourism services.” She added that the first batch has already been issued, with the remaining licenses set to be distributed according to a scheduled rollout.

Mohamed Shaaban, Assistant Minister for Digital Services, said the initiative forms part of the ministry’s broader digital transformation strategy, which aims to integrate digital systems, unify databases, and improve operational efficiency across Egypt’s tourism sector.

The initiative is also part of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities’ broader efforts to modernize tourism services through digital technology.

In recent years, Egypt has expanded the use of electronic ticketing and smart entry systems at several museums and archaeological sites as part of a wider strategy to improve visitor management, enhance security, and support the country’s growing tourism sector.