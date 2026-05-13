Iran Condemns Egypt’s Fighter Jets Deployment in UAE as “Foreign Forces Presence”

Iran described the presence of Egyptian fighter jets in the United Arab Arab Emirates (UAE) as a “foreign forces presence”, warning that it undermines regional security and stability.

In what was reported by outlet news as the first official Iranian comment on the matter, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at a weekly press conference on Monday 12 May that Iran’s relationship with Egypt is built on mutual respect, adding that any intervention harming the region’s security is unacceptable regardless of who is behind it.

Baghaei argued that security based on the presence of foreign forces would only worsen insecurity in the region.

His remarks followed several days after the UAE Ministry of Defense announced that UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi conducted an inspection visit of an Egyptian fighter jets detachment stationed in the UAE.

The UAE statement marked the first official acknowledgment of the deployment of French Rafale fighter jets from Egypt to Emirati territory, presented as part of efforts to strengthen joint defense capabilities.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and Gulf states, with the announcements occurring after reported Iranian drone and missile attacks targeting sites in several regional countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar.

Against this backdrop, Egypt and the UAE have maintained close strategic security ties, including joint exercises, exchange of expertise, and cooperation aimed at countering regional threats.

With Egypt operating a modern fleet of French Rafale aircraft, the reported deployment to the UAE has drawn renewed scrutiny as diplomatic and security dynamics intensify across the Gulf.