SODIC and Nobu Launch New Cairo Location and Expand North Coast Project

Real estate developer SODIC has officially opened Nobu New Cairo at the Eastown District New Cairo (EDNC) on Wednesday, 24 June, marking the luxury hospitality brand’s debut in Egypt’s capital.

The Japanese co-founder and chef Nobu Matsuhisa traveled to Cairo to host a preview event for local business, cultural, and lifestyle leaders ahead of the restaurant’s public debut.

Commenting on his time in Egypt, Matsuhisa said it was “wonderful to spend time in Egypt” and praised the warmth, culture, and momentum of the country, adding that seeing the vision developed with SODIC take shape is especially exciting.

Beyond the capital, the partnership focuses heavily on the Mediterranean North Coast within SODIC’s 440-acre OGAMI community in Ras El Hekma.

Following a successful initial seasonal run, the North Coast destination is preparing to open for its second season this July, with plans to expand the site into a full lifestyle destination featuring a Nobu hotel, restaurant, and branded luxury residences.

According to SODIC General Manager Ayman Amer, this multi-project Egyptian expansion represents “an important milestone in our long-term partnership with Nobu and reflects our shared ambition to bring world-class hospitality experiences to Egypt.”

“Together, we are creating destinations that seamlessly integrate hospitality, design, wellness, and residential living, setting a new benchmark for lifestyle-led development across the country,” he shared in their press release.

The Nobu brand itself originated from an encounter in 1988 when Hollywood actor Robert De Niro became a regular customer at Matsuhisa’s sushi restaurant in Los Angeles. De Niro spent four years persuading the chef to partner with him, eventually leading to the 1994 launch of the first official Nobu restaurant in New York City.

The brand built its global reputation on Chef Nobu’s signature culinary style, which blends traditional Japanese techniques with Peruvian ingredients.