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Uber Egypt Ordered to Pay EGP 10 Million in Habiba El-Shamaa Case

June 24, 2026
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A Cairo civil court ordered Uber Egypt, on Wednesday, 24 June, to pay EGP 10 million (USD 201,490), in compensation to the family of Habiba El-Shamaa, who died after jumping from a moving Uber vehicle in February 2024 in fear of being abducted.

El-Shamaa sustained critical injuries and died weeks later, in a case that sparked widespread public outrage and renewed concerns over passenger safety on ride-hailing applications in Egypt.

While the court ruled in favour of El-Shamaa’s family against Uber Egypt, it rejected the case against Uber Inc., the company’s US parent company, on procedural grounds.

El-Shamaa’s family had sought EGP 100 million (USD 2 million) in damages, arguing that both companies bore responsibility for what happened.

The case dates back to 21 February 2024, when El-Shamaa booked a ride through the Uber application. Prosecutors said she jumped from the moving car on a highway after fearing an attempted abduction by the driver.

The driver was later arrested and convicted in a separate criminal trial and sentenced to 5 years in Prison.

The case became one of Egypt’s most high-profile public safety cases in 2024, prompting widespread discussion about passenger protection and accountability on ride-hailing platforms. Following the incident, calls grew for stronger safety measures and oversight of transportation applications operating in Egypt.

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