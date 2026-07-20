El-Sisi Hosts Montenegro President on First Official Visit to Egypt

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is set to receive Montenegro President Jakov Milatović in Cairo on Monday, 20 July, marking Milatović’s first official visit to Egypt, according to a statement issued by the Egyptian Presidency.

The two leaders are expected to hold official talks on strengthening bilateral relations and discussing regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Egypt was among the first countries to recognize Montenegro following its independence in 2006, and the two countries have maintained diplomatic relations since.

Montenegro has also expressed support for Egypt’s regional role, particularly regarding the Palestinian cause, counterterrorism efforts, and initiatives aimed at establishing a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction.

Economic ties between the two countries remain modest but are largely driven by Egyptian exports. According to official figures, Egyptian exports to Montenegro reached around USD 33.94 million (EGP 1.74 billion) in 2025, while imports from Montenegro totaled about USD 542,000 (EGP 27.7 million). Egyptian companies are also among the largest foreign investors in the Balkan country.

Montenegro has also backed the two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and has supported several Arab-backed resolutions at the United Nations related to Gaza. It has additionally provided humanitarian assistance through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and the Palestinian Authority.

The Balkan nation joined NATO in 2017 and continues to pursue European Union membership, with the government aiming to complete accession negotiations by 2028.