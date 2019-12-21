6 Places to Have Christmas Dinner in Cairo This Year

Cairo isn’t famous for its Christmas vibes. Every year, the festive season goes uncelebrated by many due to the city’s perpetually congested traffic, its monochromatic grey landscape, and its polarized and contentious sociopolitics when it comes to such major Christian holidays.

Even though most Copts celebrate Christmas on the 7th of January, the more secular segments of Egyptian society, as well as the country’s Catholics, Evangelicals, and other Christian denominations and religious groups still commemorate the 25th of December. So whether you are a faithful believer or a Christmas cheer enthusiast, Cairo will make room for you.

Eish & Malh

Arguably Downtown Cairo’s most popular restaurant, Eish & Malh is famed for its urban take on Mediterranean staples, with an array of Italian dishes on offer. The restaurant is also a pillar of the district’s community, hosting regular cultural and social events. For Christmas Eve, the restaurant will hold an evening of live music, complete with a Christmas dinner menu and à la carte Christmas specials, as well as their regular menu.

Villa Belle Époque

One of Cairo’s best boutique hotels, this gem is located in the heart of Maadi. Known for its intimate atmosphere, superb food, and scenic outdoor spaces, Villa Belle Époque is the perfect place to enjoy a cozy Christmas dinner. To mark the occasion, the hotel’s main restaurant has designed a special Christmas menu.

JW’s Steakhouse

Known for its premium steaks and chops, JW’s Steakhouse, located in the JW Marriot Hotel in New Cairo, is a mecca for Cairo’s meat eaters. Elegant and cozy, with just the right amount of rustic decor, the restaurant is reminiscent of a hunting lodge, which makes for a unique dining experience. Their Christmas Eve festivities this year will consist of a four-course set menu and live music.

Bab El Sharq

Located in the iconic Nile Ritz Carlton Hotel in Tahrir Square, Bab El Sharq is one of Cairo’s most celebrated Middle Eastern restaurants. Its overall aesthetic, ambiance, and entertainment concept are similar to Beirut’s legendary Al Mandaloun. For Christmas Eve, Bab El Sharq is complementing its all year round cheer with a special Christmas dinner menu, live Middle Eastern music, and a belly dance number.

Tea Lounge

This elegant and sumptuous tea room is located in the Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at The First Residence in Giza. Famed for its delectable French pastries, the Tea Lounge is the hotel’s main breakfast restaurant. This year, the venue will be open for Christmas Eve dinner, with a special four-course set menu on offer, complete with their famous Christmas Log, and live music.

Vivo

Also located in the Nile Ritz Carlton, Vivo is one of Cairo’s highest rated Italian restaurants, due, in no small part, to its spectacular view of The Nile. The restaurant serves authentic Italian food and arguably the best risotto in town. Their drinks menu is equally impressive thanks to a wide variety of spirits and wines. For Christmas Eve, the restaurant is offering a five-course dinner, as well as its à la carte menu.

