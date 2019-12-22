Cabinet Reshuffle Introduces 10 New Ministers

The Egyptian Government announced on Sunday morning that a cabinet reshuffle has taken place, introducing 10 new ministers in different roles while shaking up a number of ministries.

The new ministers are:

Khaled Al-Anani – Minister of Tourism and Antiquities

Al-Anani graduated from the faculty of tourism at Helwan University. He obtained a PhD in ancient Egyptian archeology, and worked as a professor of Egyptology and Tourism at the Faculty of Tourism and Hotel Management, Helwan University since 2011.

Al-Anani was previously appointed as the Minister of Antiquities since 2016.

Omar Marwan – Minister of Justice

Marawan graduated from the faculty of law, Ain Shams University and was appointed as an assistant to the public prosecutor in 1989. In 2017, he became Minister of State for Legal, Constitutional and Parliamentary Affairs.

Hala Al-Saeed – Minister of Planning and Economic Development

Hala Helmy Al-Saeed has been the Dean of Faculty of Economics and Political Science of Cairo University from September 2011. She served as a Non Executive Director of Arab African International Bank since March 31, 2014 and has been a member of the Board of Trustees of the Anti Money Laundering Unit at the Central Bank of Egypt since October 2012.

Rania Al-Mashat – Minister of International Cooperation

Rania A. Al-Mashat is an Egyptian economist and politician who has been the country’s Minister of Tourism since 2018. She previously held high level positions at the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC and at the Central Bank of Egypt

Osama Heikal – Minister of State for Information

Heikal was the head of the Parliament’s culture, media and antiquities committee before he assumed his new post, and served as minister of information after the 2011 revolution. He started his career as an editor in the features section of Al-Wafd newspaper in 1987, then as a military affairs editor for the same partisan newspaper in 1991, and as an editor for presidential affairs in 1997.

Pilot Muhammad Manar -Minister of Civil Aviation

Mohamed Manar Ennaba, an ex-pilot, led EgyptAir’s Academy for Training from 2013 till 2017, and worked at the national flagship airline as a co-pilot for a Boeing 737 and an aviation trainer.

Nevin Al-Kabbaj – Minister of Solidarity

Al-Kabbaj served as deputy solidarity minister since June 2018. She was responsible for the Takaful and Karama programme, a social safety net programme.

Al-Qusayr -Minister of Agriculture

Al-Qusayr has over 30 years of experience in the banking sector and was appointed in 2016 as the CEO of the Development Bank and Agricultural Credit. He served since 1980 in the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and was a board member and head of the Credit Risk Administration.

Nevin Gamea – Minister of Trade and Industry

Gamea has been the executive director of Egypt’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSME) since 2017. She was also chief of the central sector for funding small enterprises at the Social Fund for Development.

Alaa Fouad – Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

Fouad served as the executive director of the National Elections Authority since 2017. He was a former member of the Judicial Inspection Unit.

