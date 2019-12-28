End of A Decade: 53 Photos That Defined Egypt in the 2010s
Over the past decade, Egypt’s story unraveled and developed in many different ways. Photography was not just a means of documentation, but a mirror reflecting the invisible as well as the visible messages and emotions through the camera.
Here are a couple of photos that captured some of the most defining moments.
Egypt’s goalie Essam El Hadary and team mate Mohamed Zidan sit atop the goalposts in celebration after winning the African Cup of Nations final against Ghana in Luanda January 31, 2010. (Reuters)
A protester holds up a banner in front of a line of riot police in downtown Cairo. Photo credit: unknown
The headquarters of the National Democratic Party, Egypt’s ruling political party under Mubarak’s rule, burns after being set on fire on January 28, 2011. Photo credit: unknown
Riot police use water cannons on protesters trying to cross the Kasr al-Nile bridge. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid, Getty Images.
Egyptian soldiers arrest a protester during deadly clashes in Cairo’s Tahrir Square in December 2011. Stringer/Reuters
A Muslim holding the Quran (left) and a Coptic Christian holding a cross are carried through opposition supporters in Tahrir Square in Cairo February 6, 2011. Photo: Dylan Martinez, Reuters.
Christians Protect Muslims During Prayer. Photo by Nevine Zaki.
Celebrating the announcement of Hosni Mubarak’s resignation in Tahrir Square on February 11, 2011. Photo: Jonathan Rashad
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in court. Credit: AFP
Port Said Stadium Massacre, 2012. Credit: Unknown
2012 elections, Mohamed Morsi wins 51% of the votes against his rival Ahmed Shafik. Credit: Mos’ab El Shamy
Mohamed Morsi becomes president, June 2012. Credit: Mos’ab El Shamy
Mohamed Morsi at a rally in May. Photo: Fredrik Persson, AP
President Mohamed Morsi at Cairo Stadium, 2012. Credit: Unknown
Female Members of the 2012 Parliament attend a parliament session in Cairo. Credit: Reuters
Bassem Youssef’s satirical program AlBernameg, 2013.
Egypt’s second 2013 June revolution. Credit: Joseph Ouechen
June 2013 Protests. Credit: Unknown
An Egyptian protester waves a national flag as Egyptians gather in Tahrir Square during a demonstration against President Mohammed Morsi in Cairo, Sunday, June 30, 2013. (photo credit: AP/Amr Nabil)
Egyptian woman celebrating General Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s announcement of the end of Morsi’s reign and arrest of Muslim Brotherhood officials. Credit: Unknown
August 2013, Rabaa square clashes. Credit: Mos’ab El Shamy
Dispersal of Rabaa sit-in. Photo: Reuters
Egyptian women mark International Women’s Day in 2013 by taking to the streets. Credit: AFP
Supporters of Egypt’s former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hold a poster of him and wave flags in Tahrir square in Cairo May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany.
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-#Sisi met with US President Barack Obama. The meeting marked the first time the US President had met with any leader of the Egyptian State since the January 25 revolution in 2011.
Women chant slogans as they gather to protest against sexual harassment in front of the opera house in Cairo June 14, 2014. Asmaa Waguih/ Reuters
Former President Mohamed Mursi in his first appearance in a red prison uniform during a court hearing, on June 21, 2015/ASWAT MASRIYA
Egypt Begins Lavish Suez Canal Celebration, 2015. Credit: Unknown
Egypt bids emotional farewell to film icon Faten Hamama. (AFP)
Egypt’s President Sisi smiles as young volunteers take a “selfie” with him during the closing session of Egypt Economic Development Conference (EEDC) in Sharm el-Sheikh 15 March 2015 (Photo: Reuters)
The mother of Febronia Faheem Helmy, 18, and Marina Faheem Helmy, 20, tries to hold on to the coffins of her two daughters during a funeral service in Cairo after Cathedral terrorist attack.
Hedaya Malak celebrates with her fans, family, and team after winning Egypt’s third medal at the Rio2016 Olympics.
Egyptian women’s volleyball team at Rio 2016.
Sara Samir at the Rio 2016 Olympics.
A nun at the scene of the 2017 St. Peter and St. Paul Coptic Orthodox Church bombing in Cairo.
Women cry during the funeral for those killed in a Palm Sunday church attack in Alexandria Egypt, at the Mar Amina church.(AP File Photo)
Sisi, Salman and Trump at the end of the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh.
Egyptian Swimmer Farida Osman Named Best Female Athlete from Africa, 2017
Al-Rawda mosque attack, 2017. Deadliest attack in Egypt’s history.
Squash player Nour El Sherbini, 2017. Photo: PSA World Tour.
Pope Francis visits Egypt, 2017.
A mural of Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah in downtown Cairo, 2018. (MEE/Mohamed Ismail)
Mohamed Salah penalty against Congo, Egypt qualifies for World Cup, 2018.
Melania Trump visits Egypt, 2018.
Rania Youssef’s controversial dress, 2018
Egypt’s former President Hosni Mubarak appeared in court today as a key witness in the trial against senior Muslim Brotherhood figures, 2018.
Mohamed Ramadan holds first ever concert, 2019.
Deadly blaze at Cairo’s Ramsees Railway Station, which killed more than 20 people and injured at least 40 others. 2019
The ‘Egyptian King’ Mohamed Salah and Rami Malek meet for the first time at the TIME 100 Gala
Opening ceremony for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Egypt.
Cairo’s Cancer Institute following car explosion, August 2019.
Egypt’s U-23 national football squad have been crowned champions of Africa, 2019.
Subscribe to our newsletter
YouTube
RSS