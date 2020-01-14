4 Warm International Dishes With An Egyptian Twist For Cold Winter Days

While the winter season may bring a few grim nights and morning blues, it also brings some of the best recipes. From mouthwatering Nutella rollers to warm and comfy dishes such as butter chicken, these recipes are perfect for a cozy night on the couch while binge watching one’s favourite shows on the internet without having to move an inch.

Sandra Hani Hannah is a young food blogger that reviews restaurants, street food carts, local dining spots and also shares her own recipes on ‘Kitchella’ . She likes to infuse essential spices and vegetables from the Egyptian cuisine with international dishes.

Here are a few hand picked recipes that combine French, Italian, Indian and American cuisine, but with an Egyptian touch.