Egypt Strengthens Its Golf Legacy by Hosting Major Tournaments

Egypt is stepping into the international sports spotlight this May, hosting a trio of high-profile events that span the worlds of football, equestrianism, and golf. The lineup includes youth football, military show jumping, and a golf tournament featuring top junior and female players from across the Arab world.

The region’s sporting calendar begins in earnest with the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, a marquee youth football tournament set to run from 27 April to 18 May. As the tournament gathers momentum on the pitch, another contest takes shape—this time on horseback. From 5 to 8 May, the 25th CISM World Military Equestrian Championship brings elite show jumping to the center stage.

From 7 to 10 May, Egypt plays host to the Pan Arab Golf Championship for Juniors and Ladies. Organized by the Egyptian Golf Federation (EGF) and under the leadership of President Omar Hisham, the tournament is expected to welcome more than 110 young golfers from across the Arab world. Competitors from 12 countries, including Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, and the host nation, are slated to participate in what promises to be a showcase of rising talent.

Egypt’s involvement in the world of golf reflects a broader national effort to establish itself as a regional center for athletic excellence and revive its historical connection to the sport.

A Century Old History

Golf’s roots in Egypt trace its origins to the era of British rule, when the game was introduced as part of the colonial imprint on the country. The Alexandria Sporting Club, established in 1880, and the Gezira Sporting Club in Cairo, founded in 1882, were among the first venues to offer the sport. The clubs initially catered to British officers and Egypt’s elite, associating the sport with exclusivity and colonial influence.

Over time, golf courses became integral to Egypt’s social scene, though access remained restricted to the upper echelons of society. For many years, they served as a hub for the country’s aristocratic and political elite, where power, culture, and high society intersected, before eventually drawing both amateur and professional golfers.

The EGF, established during the sport’s growing appeal, played a significant role in the development of golf in the country. Its involvement in organizing events and maintaining standards contributed to the sport’s progress. By the 1950s, the Egyptian Open Championship, first held in 1921, had become a notable stop on the international circuit, attracting top players from around the world.

However, following the 1952 revolution, the future of golf in the country dimmed as the government redirected its focus and resources. Investment in golf infrastructure dwindled, and iconic courses like Gezira saw their once-pristine facilities scaled back or transformed into spaces for more widespread public use.

Egypt in the Golf Scene

Nonetheless, to this day, the EGF continues to organize several international championships each year, reinforcing Egypt’s position as a regional center for the sport and overcoming both historical and infrastructural hurdles.

The country now boasts several top-tier courses, including Madinaty Golf Club, designed by the American golf course architect, Robert Trent Jones Jr., which was named ‘Egypt’s Best Golf Course’ in 2021 and 2022 by World Golf Awards. Additionally, the club regularly hosts major international tournaments, including the Asian Tour International Series and the Egyptian Amateur Championship.

Such initiatives aim to introduce children to golf and offer a structured path for talented young players. At the Madinaty Performance Golf Academy, children ages 3 to 17 receive coaching tailored to their skill level, from beginner to advanced. The academy also hosts competitions and provides a clear route toward national team selection.

Egypt’s growing talent in golf has been highlighted by recent team and individual victories at the Pan Arab Junior and Ladies Championships.

As Egypt welcomes athletes and spectators for the championship, the event serves as both a celebration of golf’s enduring legacy and a testament to the nation’s evolving sporting ambitions.