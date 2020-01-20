The Legend of the Five Fives Eau De Cologne in Every Egyptian Household

Walking into any Egyptian household – more specifically those of older Egyptian generations – one will surely find an aging bottle of Khamas Khamsat (Five Fives) perfume in a corner somewhere. This Egyptian eau de cologne can both be spotted and smelled from a distance, thanks to its very distinguishable vintage-like branding and its equally distinguishable – if not more so – smell that can immediately fill a room and seep through the nostrils.

Nationalistic origins: the creation of a perfume

The Five Fives brand was founded in the mid-to-late-20th century and its famous line of perfumes is produced by the Chabrawishi Fragrance Factory which was established in 1924. Hamza El Chabrawishi was a well-known name back in his heyday, and his products were beloved nation-wide. His Five Fives line of products were so popular in fact, that even both King Farouk and President Abdel Nasser were fans.

After Abdel Nasser’s reign, Chabrawishi’s factory eventually transformed from a once family-owned business to a state-owned business. The product’s popularity never died down however, and it somehow evolved into a national product that has been alive and well for many a generation.

Granted the famous Five Fives perfume bottle is not the only product associated with the older generation’s households, as there are a number of once go-to products that are now fragments of memories from our childhoods. Of such products are the Tiger Balm (pain relieving balm), Vicks (throat soothing balm or lozenge), and Rivo (aspirin-like medicine for headaches) – all of which were once staples in every Egyptian household, and some of which still are.

Perfume, antiseptic: a product popular for its multi-use

What is interesting to note however when it comes to the Five Fives perfume, is the fact that this originally cosmetic product has evolved into being categorized as a remedial product as well. For one reason or another, the Five Fives perfume was no longer only used as a perfume but also as an antiseptic and even a remedy for fevers – if not more so the latter. In addition to that, it is also one of the few ‘older’ products that is still a staple, and will most likely be found, in most of our grandparents’ households today.

Egyptian culture is known to have a history of self-care-related traditions – whether they be in the form of cosmetics-related self-care or remedial self-care. In fact, the importance of self-care in Egyptian culture dates all the way back to ancient times, where evidently the ancient Egyptians were known to use makeup as well as keep medicinal records. That being said, it is no wonder that this idea of the importance of self-care has been engraved in Egypt’s culture throughout the years, albeit having evolved and been transformed with the passing of time.

In that the Five Fives Eau De Cologne has managed to somehow hit two birds with one stone with its multi-purpose use, it is perhaps the ultimate Egyptian self-care product in modern history. What once started as a popular perfume brand is now also a go-to antiseptic, perhaps in large part due to its high concentration of alcohol – which is evident in its strong fragrance.

As previously mentioned, the Five Fives perfume has a very distinct and strong smell and although it could have once been considered pleasant – amidst a sea of current local and international competition- it is now not necessarily anyone’s first choice as a perfume.

When thinking about what has kept this specific brand alive for all these years, one can’t help but consider the fact that this product barely even needs advertising for consumers to still purchase it. The product itself is well-known amongst all social classes in Egypt, in part due to its affordability, and across the whole country, and its branding is so distinct that it practically sells itself.

It has become some sort of a legendary product that is well-known and has evidently been tried and trusted by the majority of the Egyptian population. It is so well-known in fact that given it would at any point in time choose to re-brand itself, it might end up losing popularity rather than successfully position itself differently. As a result of its mystifying popularity, Five Fives’ branding is also known to being occasionally ripped off.

An Egyptian brand in a sea of foreign competition

With today’s tendency to being drawn towards western consumerism (and more specifically western beauty products), it is quite a feat for this legendary Egyptian brand to stay afloat amidst the current competition – albeit more so in the households of our older Egyptian generation. However, it is interesting to note that the brand is still producing new products to this day as a means of staying in line with current trends.

In an interview with CBC’s ”Sa7bet El Sa3ada” show, Esaad Younes interviewed the current owners of the famous brand who revealed a range of new products such as depilatory creams, skin creams and a revamped version of the 555’s baby powder. With prices still under 50 EGP (3 US$), the brand is branching beyond what it came to be known for, while still staying within a reasonable and affordable price range for the middle class Egyptian consumer.

In any case, the legend of the Khamas Khamsat perfume lives on, and it is unlikely that it will ever be forgotten from modern Egyptian history.

