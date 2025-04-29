Egypt Braces for Seasonal Khamaseen Dust Storm

Egypt is bracing for a brutal Khamaseen dust storm, meaning fifty in Arabic, in the final days of April, as the General Authority for Meteorology forecasts severe weather conditions from Tuesday, 29 April, through Sunday, 4 May.

The coming days are expected to usher in heavy dust, strong winds, and possible thunderstorms, particularly in the country’s northwestern regions.

The Khamaseen storm will bring temperatures soaring to nearly 40 degrees Celsius in some areas, as hot southwesterly winds gusting up to 80 kilometers per hour sweep through, according to the Arab Weather Center.

These winds are set to stir up thick clouds of dust, severely affecting air quality and visibility, particularly in Greater Cairo, the Canal cities, the Sinai Peninsula, and the East Coast. As the dust storm moves away by Wednesday, 30 April, night, cooler and more humid northwesterly currents will follow, causing temperatures to drop sharply by as much as 10 degrees Celsius in Cairo, while lingering dust remains a concern in the north.

What Are the Khamaseen Dust Storms?

Khamaseen dust storm gets its name from the fifty-day period during which the phenomenon typically occurs each spring.

These powerful storms are fueled by sharp pressure differences, as air from high-pressure areas is driven towards low-pressure areas, creating wind that sweeps hot desert air from southwest Egypt across the Sahara Desert and southern Mediterranean, reaching northeastern Egypt and the Levant.

This seasonal phenomenon typically strikes during the spring months, carrying dry and dust-laden winds. Wind speeds can soar to 140 kilometers per hour, humidity levels drop below 5 percent in areas, and temperatures may rise as much as 20 degrees Celsius within a matter of hours.

Khamaseen storms present serious public health concerns, particularly for individuals with respiratory conditions, the elderly, and young children. The fine dust particles carried by the winds can aggravate asthma, provoke allergic reactions, and lead to eye and skin irritation. In addition to the health hazards, the storms sharply reduce visibility, heightening the risk of traffic accidents and causing widespread disruption to transportation networks.

How to Stay Safe

As Khamaseen storms sweep through the region, authorities and health experts emphasize the need for caution in the face of the storm. Residents, particularly those in vulnerable groups, are strongly urged to remain indoors. For those who must venture outside, wearing an N95 mask or a similar face covering is recommended to shield against the fine dust particles that can pose serious health risks.

Experts also advise taking care of essential errands early in the morning, when winds and dust levels tend to be at their lowest. To protect homes, residents should keep windows and doors shut, stay clear of balconies and rooftops.

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority stresses the importance of staying hydrated in these harsh conditions. Once back indoors, individuals are advised to wash off any dust from exposed skin and change clothes to minimize further exposure. Those with respiratory issues are urged to use steam inhalers or saline sprays for relief. In the event of severe respiratory distress, immediate medical attention is crucial. As Egypt faces another bout of its infamous springtime weather, officials remind the public that preparation and caution are the best defenses against the unpredictable force of the Khamaseen.