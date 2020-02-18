Aswan in Pictures: The Egyptian Destination You Should Never Miss

The River Nile winds its way through Egypt, from South to North, but it is said that you have not seen the Egyptian Nile until you’ve gone to Aswan.

Along the city’s banks, the friendly people of the city welcome visitors warmly to the diverse and colourful tapestry of history, culture, and tradition.

From the unique beauty of Nubian culture, to the awe-inspiring relics of Ancient Egypt, and the most majestic Nile you can witness in Egypt, Aswan is a destination that should never be missed.

These pictures show a snippet of this gem, Egypt’s southernmost city.

Subscribe to our newsletter