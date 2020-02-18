Photo Essays

Aswan in Pictures: The Egyptian Destination You Should Never Miss

“You haven’t seen the Nile until you’ve gone to Aswan.” Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.

The River Nile winds its way through Egypt, from South to North, but it is said that you have not seen the Egyptian Nile until you’ve gone to Aswan.

Along the city’s banks, the friendly people of the city welcome visitors warmly to the diverse and colourful tapestry of history, culture, and tradition.

From the unique beauty of Nubian culture, to the awe-inspiring relics of Ancient Egypt, and the most majestic Nile you can witness in Egypt, Aswan is a destination that should never be missed.

These pictures show a snippet of this gem, Egypt’s southernmost city.

The eternal inhabitants of Ancient Egyptian sites. Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.
The colours of the market. Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.
The colourful buildings light up the Nubian village in Aswan. Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.
The view from the iconic Old Cataract hotel. Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.
A unique face carved into stone at the Philae Temple.
A wrecked boat on the bank of the Nile River. Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.
Children’s handprints adorn the walls of the Nubian village. Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.
The Friendship Monument, commemorating Egyptian-Soviet relations symbolized in the High Dam, built with the help of the Soviet Union. Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.
The view off the edge of the High Dam in Aswan. Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.
On a small boat, men chase cruise ships to sell crafts to the passengers. Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.
A camel casually trotting through the street in Aswan. Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.
A snake charmer beckons his watchers closer in Aswan. Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.
Cattle grazes lazily in the sun on the banks of the Nile in Aswan. Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.
The Temple of Kom Ombo in the early morning. Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.
A colourful staircase in the Nubian Village. Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.
Cloud-painted skies over the temple of Philae. Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.
Street sellers showcase tiny figurines of camels and farmers in Aswan. Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.
Boats docking by the Nubian village. Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.
Stuffed crocodiles posing menacingly in the Nubian village. Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.
A mural near the Nubian village in Aswan. Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.

In Pictures: Snow Covers Baghdad for the First Time Since 2008

