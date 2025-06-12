Global Brand Nobu Arrives in Egypt with First Restaurant and Hotel

Egypt is about to welcome the world-renowned Nobu Hotels, a global luxury brand known for its restaurants and hotels, for the first time this summer, according to an official statement shared with Egyptian Streets.

As part of its plans to bring Nobu Hotels, Residences, and Restaurants to the country, leading real estate developer SODIC recently organized an exclusive trip to Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay to give a select group of regional creatives a preview of the Nobu lifestyle.

The three-day trip, held from June 4–7, was a glimpse into what is coming soon to Egypt’s North Coast. The Nobu Restaurant in Ras El Hekma will be the first to open this summer, followed by the Nobu Hotel and Residences.

The trip included Farrah El Dibany, an Egyptian mezzo-soprano, Aya and Mounaz Abdelraouf, founders of luxury brand Okhtein, as well as other influencers. This marks the second Nobu-led experience organized by SODIC, following a similar retreat in Marbella last year.

The new openings will be part of Ogami, SODIC’s new coastal development. Located on 440 acres, Ogami is SODIC’s vision for a slower, more mindful way of living. The design draws inspiration from both Japanese minimalism and the Mediterranean landscape, with plans for wellness centers, beach clubs, dining spaces, and seven distinct neighborhoods.

The Ibiza preview included Nobu experiences like a sunset dinner, a boat trip to Formentera, and wellness rituals at the hotel’s spa, all meant to reflect the Nobu approach to hospitality, which blends refined design, global cuisine, and a relaxed yet elevated atmosphere.

Egypt has set an ambitious target to attract 30 million tourists a year by 2028–2031, and boosting tourism infrastructure is a major part of the plan.

The North Coast alone needs tens of thousands of new hotel rooms, estimates suggest as many as 60,000, to meet rising demand.

Nationally, the government plans to add around 50,000 hotel rooms in 2025, marking a roughly 20 percent increase in capacity. Luxury developments like Ogami with Nobu align with this national push, aiming to provide high‑end stays that Egypt is now prioritizing.