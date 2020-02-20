First Case of Coronavirus in Egypt ‘Recovering’ and in ‘Good Health’, WHO Confirms

Latest tests reveal that the first person to have the COVID-19 coronavirus in Egypt is on his way to recovery and no longer carries the virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Egypt’s Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

In a joint press release with the WHO, the Ministry of Health said that the six tests that were carried out over three days consecutively were “negative every time,” since the carrier entered the isolation hospital.

Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said that his health was monitored throughout the time period, and it is confirmed that “his health is in good shape and does not show any symptoms.”

For his part, Dr. John Jabbour, representative of WHO in Egypt, said that all the measures taken to monitor this situation were carried out in full coordination with the World Health Organization and in accordance with its scientific and technical guidelines, particularly in regards to laboratory procedures.

On Monday, Egypt completed a 14-day quarantine for 302 Egyptian citizens who returned Wuhan, China.

The health ministry confirmed that all tests carried out during the incubation period showed that they do not carry the virus.

Last Wednesday, the Egyptian government announced that it discovered the first case of coronavirus in the country. The subject was found to be a foreigner, according to the statement.

As of today, 2,129 people globally lost their lives due to the virus, with 2,029 deaths in China alone.

Early investigations into the characteristics and symptoms of the new virus found fever and/or cough as two most prominent symptoms, as well as shortness of breath, muscle aches and headaches.

Half of the 99 patients examined were also found to be suffering from a pre-existing chronic disease, while 49 percent had a direct connection to the food market that is suspected to be the origin of the virus.

Subscribe to our newsletter