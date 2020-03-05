Arts & Culture

In Photos: An Intimate Look Behind the Scenes of a Theatrical Production

Some of the props gathered for the show – some are personal belongings and some were found at the local Friday market.

There’s more than meets the eye stands very true as a statement when it comes to putting together a theatrical production. Most people don’t realize the amount of time, effort and passion that is put into bringing a play to life. 

From scouting the right props to creating a set, the rehearsal process is long and grueling and is so much more than merely reciting lines over and over again – this is especially the case with lower budget and self funded productions such as the one photographed below. 

Téléphone Cassé (Broken Telephone) is a theatrical production created by Summer Galal and Hend El Shimy (both of whom are directing and acting in it) and will be showcased as part of the upcoming Hakawy International Arts Festival for Children set to take place from March 2nd to March 12th. 

Galal and El Shimy have been rehearsing and putting bits and pieces of their play together since December 2019. Téléphone Cassé is about two old lady friends who seem to be having another ordinary night, however we later find out that there’s nothing ordinary about how their night plays out and one miscommunication after another leads to an extraordinary adventure. 

Galal and El Shimy are themselves old friends who share a passion for storytelling and theatre. Through their upcoming performance, which will take place Saturday March 7th at Hanager Theatre, they wish to spread the message that it is never too late to dream or to have some fun. 

The below photos are a result of spending a day at one of their rehearsals. 

Hend el Shimy on the left and Summer Galal on the right, mid-rehearsal.
Preparing and putting together some of the props for the show’s set.
Stage manager Noha Tamer (left) helping Hend el Shimy (right) with the props.
The props table backstage.
Summer Galal prepping some props for the set.
Costumes and costume options lying around.
Summer Galal creating some fake money for the show.
Summer Galal mid-rehearsal.
Playing around with some leftover bits of material.
Summer Galal mid-rehearsal.
Another props table full of objects found both at home and from the local Friday market.

*Special thanks to Noha Tamer for helping with the photos.

5 of Alexandria's Best Street Food Spots

