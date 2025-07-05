Detailed: Egypt and the Greek Orthodox Church’s Dispute Over Saint Catherine’s Monastery

A legal ruling by Egypt’s Ismailia Administrative Appeal Court on 28 May ignited tensions between the state and the Greek Orthodox Church, after judges affirmed government ownership of land beneath the centuries-old Saint Catherine’s Monastery in Sinai while upholding the monks’ right to use it for religious purposes.

The decision was seen by many within the Church as a threat to the monastery’s longstanding autonomy, and a potential step toward increased state interference or even closure. Some observers have feared that the ruling is part of Egypt’s expansive “Great Transfiguration” initiative, a development plan made in 2021 to transform the St. Catherine region into a prominent tourist hub, which could potentially impact the area’s revered monastic identity.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople both issued urgent statements, warning that the ruling “calls into question the longstanding ownership status of the historic Holy Monastery of Sinai” and could “disrupt its sacred mission”. Archbishop Ieronymos II of Athens condemned the verdict as a “grave violation of human, and specifically religious, freedoms,” and called on international bodies to intervene.

The dispute prompted a meeting on 4 June in Cairo between the Greek and Egyptian foreign ministers to address the matter. Amid rising concerns, the Egyptian government has acted promptly to affirm the religious independence and national sovereignty of Saint Catherine’s Monastery.

In a statement made during the meeting, Egypt’s Foreign Minister underscored the enduring spiritual and cultural importance of the monastery and its surrounding archaeological landmarks. The assurance was intended to counter apprehensions regarding potential government interference with the institution’s long-standing autonomous character.

According to Egyptian officials, the court ruling, misconstrued by some as a precursor to the confiscation or shutdown of the world’s oldest continuously operating Christian monastery, actually serves to protect its continued existence.

A government spokesperson emphasized that only remote, uninhabited lands lacking documented ownership would be returned to state control, assuring that these areas lie far from populated zones and do not affect Saint Catherine’s Monastery.

Reinforcing that message, Egypt’s presidency affirmed its “full commitment to preserving the unique and sacred religious status of Saint Catherine’s Monastery,” consistent with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s public remarks during his diplomatic engagement in Athens.

Despite official reassurances, the monks of Saint Catherine’s Monastery closed its doors to visitors on 6 June in protest, citing fears that the new legal framework could, in the future, undermine their autonomy and open the door to further state intervention. On 24 June, the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) issued a statement siding with the monks and urging the government to establish legal frameworks that secure the ownership of the monastery and its lands for the independent Greek Orthodox Diocese of Sinai.

Nestled in the Sinai Peninsula, Saint Catherine’s Monastery endures as a vital center of Christian heritage, distinguished by its spiritual, historical, and cultural significance. For over fifteen centuries, it has remained an active monastic community, preserving an exceptional legacy.

Within its walls, the monastery holds one of the world’s most revered collections of Byzantine icons and what is believed to be the oldest continuously operating library, renowned for its rare religious and secular manuscripts, a trove said to be second in size only to the Vatican’s.

As of 29 June, the Archbishop of Mount Sinai and Raithu, as well as the Abbot of Saint Catherine’s Monastery, Damianos I, and the Saint Catherine Brotherhood, are struggling to accept the status quo. Meanwhile, the Egyptian government insists that the monastery’s religious and cultural autonomy is secure and that its status as a beacon of Christian heritage will be protected.