Egypt’s President Sisi Announces Economic Plan to Combat Coronavirus

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi announced a number of economic measures to face the coronavirus crisis in a live speech on Sunday during the celebration of Egyptian women’s day.

The president first announced a plan of the government to identify the sectors most affected by the spread of the coronavirus and to provide the necessary support.

He also announced postponing the credit entitlements of small, medium and micro enterprises for a period of 6 months, and that payment of the real estate tax due on factories and tourist facilities will be postponed for a period of 3 months.

Fifty billion pounds will be allocated for real estate financing through banks and a further fifty billion pounds will be directed towards the tourism sector to ensure the continual operation of hotels.

The president added the reduction of the price of natural gas by 4.5 dollars per million thermal units and reducing electricity prices by 10 piasters.

Twenty billion pounds from the central bank will be directed to support the Egyptian Stock Exchange, and the suspension of agricultural land tax for two more years.

The procedures included that the annual periodic allowance for pensions be 14% of the next fiscal year 2021/2020, and to include the five allowances due to pensioners at 80% of the basic wage.

The plan also includes reducing the interest rates by 3%, while providing credit limits for capital financing, in particular the payment of salaries for company employees.

Sisi asserted that citizens must adhere to the government’s decisions for two more weeks so that the numbers do not exceed.

He warned that in case of non-compliance, the numbers can rise to a thousand within a few days.

