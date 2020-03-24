PM: Egypt to Impose Night Curfew to Halt COVID-19 Outbreak

In its latest measures to counter the spread of COVID-19, Egypt has announced a partial curfew effective March 25 for two weeks.

Similar to ’emergency’ social-distancing measures taken by other nations, the curfew is set for 7 pm to 6 am.

All violators to the curfew risk either a jail term or a fine starting from EGP 4,000 ($253).

In a Facebook message directed to Egyptian citizens, President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi reiterated the need to comply with the government’s decisions to prevent an increase in the number of infected.

“Today, the government adopted a set of additional precautionary measures to confront the spread of coronavirus; these are urgent measures that will prevent the spread of the virus and reduce infection rates. Therefore, I call on all Egyptians to fully comply with these measures, and I confirm that the Egyptian state and all of its bodies will confront attempts to breach these measures with the utmost firmness within the framework of the law,” he stated.

According to local news outlets , all means of transportation, private and public, will no longer be tolerated after 7 PM.

Moreover, the government has also ordered the closing of places of mass gatherings such as shopping malls, restaurants and cafes during the weekend, limiting their operations to only the weekdays and until 5 pm. Food delivery services are expected to continue.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mabdouli also announced that schools and universities are to remain closed until mid-April.

All governmental services and institutions are also to halt during this time except for those providing health and civil services (birth and death certificates, and marriage registrations).

According to the latest statistics by the Ministry of Health, cases have risen to 366, including a total of 19 deaths and 96 recoveries.

The virus has also claimed the lives of two military figures.

