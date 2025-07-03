Egypt Condemns Israeli Calls for West Bank Annexation

Egypt has firmly condemned on Wednesday 2 July recent statements made by Israeli officials advocating for the annexation of the occupied West Bank, particularly remarks from Israel’s Minister of Justice, Yariv Levin.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry described these declarations as clear violations of international law and an attempt to reinforce an illegal occupation of Palestinian territories.

Levin’s assertion that “the time has come” to annex the West Bank has raised alarms, as it undermines the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and jeopardizes the prospects for establishing an independent state along the 4 June, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Egyptian statement emphasized that such actions threaten regional unity and stability, particularly given the ongoing Israeli violations in the West Bank, which include military raids, arbitrary arrests, and the expansion of settlements.

Egypt reiterated its rejection of these blatant violations and called for immediate intervention from the international community to halt them.

Furthermore, the Egyptian government urged global powers to take responsible action in fulfilling the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.

Since 7 October, 2023, Israel has escalated violence in the occupied West Bank, leading to the deaths of over 1,000 Palestinians.

While the world focused on the devastating situation in Gaza, where more than 56,000 people have been killed, Israel intensified its military raids in the West Bank, often turning a blind eye to attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian communities.

A recent victim of this violence was Samer Bassam al-Zagharneh, who was shot by Israeli soldiers near the separation barrier on 1 July 2025.

Israeli forces have been conducting relentless raids in Palestinian refugee camps, resulting in mass displacements and widespread destruction.

Settlers, often armed and integrated into Israeli security forces, have carried out violent attacks on Palestinian towns, burning property and threatening residents.

Reports indicate that in 2024 alone, Israel confiscated more Palestinian land than in the previous two decades combined, facilitating further settlement expansion.

In the first month of 2025, Israeli forces killed 70 Palestinians. The Israeli military claims these raids target armed groups, but numerous human rights violations have been reported, including the killing of unarmed civilians and the destruction of entire neighborhoods.