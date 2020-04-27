Egypt’s COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches New Heights At 20, With 248 New Cases

Egypt’s Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country had reached 4,782 infections and 337 deaths, with 248 new cases and 20 new deaths, marking another record daily toll of cases.

The number of recoveries is also rising, said the Ministry of Health. A total of 1,602 people have re-tested negative for COVID-19, of whom 1,236 have fully recovered.

Despite the rising number of cases, a full lock down remains off the cards for now.

Earlier this week, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has announced the government’s decision to extend the country’s partial lock-down for the holy month of Ramadan.

The new timings for the curfew are to extend by only an hour from its current timings: from 9 P.M. to 6 A.M.

According to Al Ahram, the Prime Minister also announced the government’s intention to ‘open the economy’ and ease certain measures following Ramadan.

For now, universities and schools remain shut, as well as governmental bodies, mass gatherings and operational airspace. Communal prayers at mosques and churches have also been suspended.

Previously, Egypt’s President Sisi warned that ‘tougher’ and ‘difficult’ measures will be taken if COVID-19 crisis escalates and citizens fail to abide by the current measures being taken.

The president noted that the government has been keen on “keeping a balanced approach” in managing the crisis to avoid major losses, as well as to protect the livelihoods of those who still need to go to work to earn their daily wage.

