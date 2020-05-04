Egypt’s Ministry of Health Stretches Its Efforts As It Nears 7000 COVID-19 Cases

Following the spike in the number of cases over the last few days, with 348 new coronavirus cases and a total of 6,813 cases today, Egypt’s Ministry of Health has began intensifying its efforts to ensure that capacity can keep up with demand.

The ministry reported today seven new cases of death and 70 cases of full recovery, reaching a total of 1,632 recovered cases and 436 cases of death.

On Sunday, Egypt’s Ministry of Health noted that ‘Egypt has started to enter its peak’ and that now more than ever cooperation and awareness are needed to help contain spread of the virus.

In recent days, the ministry launched its strategy to equip and develop 34 new isolation hospitals nationwide, which will be equipped with the capacity to conduct testing, provide treatment and follow up with cases after recovery, in addition to carrying out scientific research, as per the ministry’s statement.

Minister of Health Hala Zayed began her tour of inspection of the hospitals, starting with Sadr Al Omraniya hospital, which by the end of the week is expected to operate with full capacity with 70 beds, a CT scan, and a ventilator to ensure that full care is provided.

The Minister concluded her tour on Sunday by inspecting Imbaba Hospital, which has a capacity of 58 beds, in addition to 12 beds for intensive care and critical cases. She also inspected the construction work for a new building that will have a capacity of 80 beds within two weeks, and 160 beds in the next month.

Last week marked the highest uptick in COVID-19 cases in Egypt, recording 358 cases yesterday alone, the highest daily increase in cases since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.

Egypt’s Health Minister Hala Zayed stated that these latest developments mark a new phase in the public health crisis, adding that mandatory health and safety measures will have to be implemented in public spaces and airports, such as screenings, fever tests, routine sanitization, Al Arabiya reports.

Subscribe to our newsletter