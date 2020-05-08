Arts & Culture

In Photos: Gyptian’s #PhotoFromHome Movement Inspires People to Stay Creative While Staying Home

mm
In Photos: Gyptian’s #PhotoFromHome Movement Inspires People to Stay Creative While Staying Home

Image courtesy of Gyptian official Facebook page

Art is all around us, and Gyptian has made efforts to remind us of this very simple fact since the beginning of quarantine in March. 

This relatively new arts and culture platform that promotes and showcases local photography immediately started a movement entitled #PhotoFromHome, in order to encourage photographers and photography lovers alike to stay creatively inspired even from the confines of their homes. 

It is an endearing movement that both allows one to see beauty in the mundane and what would otherwise go unnoticed, as well as encouraging people to stay inspired while staying home and staying safe. 

Since March, many have taken on the challenge and started sharing their photos from home. Below is a small compilation of some of those photos, reminding us that art and beauty always surrounds us – and that art will certainly not be quarantined.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tareq Selim (@tareqselim) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mounir Ezz (@mounirezz) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rowan Aldib (@rowanaldib) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Oraby (@aliaoraby) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Atuba (@ozatuba) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mostafa Karama (@karama.psd) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rowan Aldib (@rowanaldib) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rosaline Elbay (@rosaline.elbay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S H R U Q | N A J M (@shrouknajm) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saber. (@muhammadsaber) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karim (@karimelsawy_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Noor Kadry El Naggar (@noormantis) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karim (@karimelsawy_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohamed Hamdy (@ihamdy13) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by سارة (@sara3khaled) on

 

 

From Copywriting to Filmmaking: 3 Online Workshops to Maintain Quarantine Creativity

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

From Copywriting to Filmmaking: 3 Online Workshops to Maintain Quarantine Creativity

Mary AravanisMay 7, 2020
Read More

Revive Memories: These Shots Capture Alexandria’s Demolished ‘Venice’

ES BuzzMay 7, 2020
Read More

TikTok: The Social Media Craze at the ForeFront of Quarantine

Mary AravanisMay 3, 2020
Read More

3 Local Businesses Keeping Children Creatively Occupied During Quarantine

Mary AravanisApril 30, 2020
Read More

Must Watch: 3 Classic Egyptian Short Films Based on Tawfiq al-Hakim Stories Online

Mary AravanisApril 23, 2020
Read More

In Photos: Egypt’s Unceremonious Easter and Bittersweet Sham Ennessim Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Egyptian StreetsApril 21, 2020
Read More

Six Historical Egyptian Monuments and Sites You Can Visit Virtually

Egyptian StreetsApril 19, 2020
Read More

Child’s Play: One Photographer’s Intimate Documentation of Her Nephews in Quarantine

Mary AravanisApril 17, 2020
Read More