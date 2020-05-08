In Photos: Gyptian’s #PhotoFromHome Movement Inspires People to Stay Creative While Staying Home

Art is all around us, and Gyptian has made efforts to remind us of this very simple fact since the beginning of quarantine in March.

This relatively new arts and culture platform that promotes and showcases local photography immediately started a movement entitled #PhotoFromHome, in order to encourage photographers and photography lovers alike to stay creatively inspired even from the confines of their homes.

It is an endearing movement that both allows one to see beauty in the mundane and what would otherwise go unnoticed, as well as encouraging people to stay inspired while staying home and staying safe.

Since March, many have taken on the challenge and started sharing their photos from home. Below is a small compilation of some of those photos, reminding us that art and beauty always surrounds us – and that art will certainly not be quarantined.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tareq Selim (@tareqselim) on Apr 26, 2019 at 12:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mounir Ezz (@mounirezz) on Mar 19, 2020 at 2:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rowan Aldib (@rowanaldib) on Mar 22, 2020 at 1:09pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Oraby (@aliaoraby) on Mar 22, 2020 at 1:08pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atuba (@ozatuba) on May 18, 2014 at 11:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mostafa Karama (@karama.psd) on Aug 6, 2018 at 11:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rowan Aldib (@rowanaldib) on Mar 26, 2020 at 4:18am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosaline Elbay (@rosaline.elbay) on Mar 29, 2020 at 12:36pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S H R U Q | N A J M (@shrouknajm) on Apr 2, 2020 at 10:16am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saber. (@muhammadsaber) on Apr 3, 2020 at 12:43pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karim (@karimelsawy_) on Oct 24, 2019 at 9:16am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Kadry El Naggar (@noormantis) on Apr 6, 2020 at 12:52pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karim (@karimelsawy_) on May 8, 2019 at 1:30pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohamed Hamdy (@ihamdy13) on Apr 5, 2020 at 10:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by سارة (@sara3khaled) on Apr 1, 2020 at 2:40am PDT

