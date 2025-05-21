Why Egyptian Couples Should Mute Social Media Before Saying ‘I Do’

Egyptian weddings are buckling under social media’s ‘highlight reel’ stress, from henna parties to picture-perfect Nile-side trips, and destination bachelorettes. Egyptian Streets consulted Aisha Von, a London School of Economics-trainee psychologist, on how to ditch the chaos and reclaim the joy.

Von explains, “The perfectly curated lifestyle seen on social media creates a false benchmark, making couples feel their own plans are inadequate.”

To ground themselves amid the noise, Von encourages couples to shift focus inward and cultivate emotional resilience through daily practices.

Practice Mindfulness Through Meditation or Breathing Exercises

Daily mindfulness exercises, such as meditation sessions, can counteract stress and reduce anxiety.

“Even 10 minutes daily can reset your nervous system,” Von says. “Stress anchors you in the present,” she explains, “which is crucial to manage when planning an event as future-focused as a wedding.”

Delegate and Collaborate

In Egypt’s collectivist culture, leaning on family and friends is not just practical but culturally encouraged. Assign tasks like coordinating with the tabl baladi (traditional drumming band) or managing RSVPs to trusted allies.

Von notes, “Delegating reduces burnout and reinforces communal bonds, which are central in the Egyptian culture.”

Prioritize Routine and Self-Care



Maintaining a stable routine — regular sleep, meals, and exercise — stabilizes mood amid chaos. According to the National Sleep Foundation, a consistent routine is directly linked to reduced anxiety, a finding Von urges couples to apply during planning.

Schedule Non-Wedding Time with Your Partner

Weekly dates without wedding discussions help couples reconnect. “Focus on activities that remind you why you’re marrying each other,” Von advises. “Visit a café, take a walk along the Nile, or simply talk about shared dreams beyond the wedding.”

What Not to Do

Von warns against giving in to the pressures caused by extravagant social media influencers and bloggers: “Comparing your authentic journey to someone’s curated feed breeds dissatisfaction.” Instead, she recommends limiting social media exposure and focusing on personalized touches, such as writing handwritten vows.

Avoid isolating yourself, a common response to stress in Egypt’s communal society. “Withdrawal amplifies anxiety,” Von stresses. Similarly, obsessing over minor details, like mismatched napkins, distracts from the celebration’s true purpose. “Ask yourself: Will this matter in five years? If not, let it go,” she advises.

“Weddings symbolize unity, not perfection. Remember that your loved ones are there to support you, not critique the flower arrangements.” She encourages couples to reclaim their narrative: “If social media fuels anxiety, mute those accounts. This day is about your love story.”