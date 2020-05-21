COVID-19 Cases Reach 15,000 in Egypt

Two months after the first apparition of COVID-19 in February, cases of the novel virus have surpassed 15,000 in Egypt, the Middle East’s most populous country.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health, the rate of recovery is currently 4207, with a deathtoll of 696.

As the infection rates have been rapidly increasing, and as Ramadan reaches its end, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly recently announced a number of measures that will be implemented during Eid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

From next Sunday through Friday, Egypt’s partial curfew would start at 5 PM till morning next day. Currently, the curfew starts at 9 PM.

Following Eid, a religious festivity celebrates by Muslims worldwide and marked by gatherings, the curfew will start at 8 PM to 6 AM until mid-June.

Moreover, starting May 30, all citizens will be required to wear a face mask in all public places, and a 4,000 EGP – the same penalty fee for breaking curfew hours – will be imposed.

Worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic has reached over 170 countries, with over five million cases, and a death toll of more than 330,ooo as per a real-time tracking map by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at John Hopkins University.

The countries with the most amount of cases, shifting from being China, Italy and Spain at the beginning of the outbreak, have become the US, Russia and Brazil.

