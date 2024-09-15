Egyptian Navy Delivers 200 Tons of Aid to Flood-Stricken Northern Sudan

On Sunday 15 September, the Egyptian Navy’s aid ship Abu Simbel 2 docked at Port Sudan, delivering over 200 tons of essential relief supplies to support Sudan amid its ongoing crises.

The aid, provided by the Egyptian Armed Forces, the Ministry of Social Solidarity, the Ministry of Health and Population, and the Egyptian Red Crescent, includes food, medical supplies, and medicines aimed at assisting Sudan’s most affected regions, particularly the Northern State, which has been devastated by recent flooding.

This humanitarian effort follows directives issued by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, reaffirming Egypt’s commitment to supporting Sudan. The Egyptian Armed Forces issued a statement confirming that this relief mission is part of Egypt’s broader strategy to assist the Sudanese people, particularly in the wake of natural disasters and the ongoing civil conflict.

“The Egyptian Armed Forces, in cooperation with other governmental and non-governmental bodies, have mobilized to provide all necessary support to our Sudanese brothers,” the statement read.

Sudan has been mired in conflict since April 15, 2023, when a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) escalated into a full-scale civil war. The violence has ravaged much of the country, with over 18,800 people killed and more than 33,000 wounded, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

The Northern State, already reeling from the effects of the war, was hit particularly hard by floods earlier this month, exacerbating an already dire situation. The aid delivered by Abu Simbel 2 is intended to help alleviate the hardships faced by communities in the region.

Beyond the immediate relief for flood victims, Sudan faces a far-reaching humanitarian disaster. The civil conflict has triggered the world’s most severe displacement crisis, with 7.9 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 2.3 million refugees who have fled to neighboring countries, including Egypt and Chad. According to a recent report by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), around 62 percent of displaced persons are Sudanese nationals, while the remainder includes foreign nationals and returnees.

Egypt has been playing an active role in mediating the conflict in Sudan. In July, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty convened a conference in Cairo, bringing together Sudanese political groups and key international partners in an attempt to address the civil war and restore stability. Additionally, Egypt has become a refuge for many displaced Sudanese, with over 500,000 Sudanese nationals seeking asylum in the country since the conflict began.

As the civil war in Sudan continues to devastate lives and displace millions, Egypt’s efforts, including this latest aid shipment, underline its commitment to standing in solidarity with its neighbor during these tumultuous times. The arrival of Abu Simbel 2 in Port Sudan is not only a response to the immediate flood crisis but also a symbol of Egypt’s broader humanitarian outreach amid Sudan’s ongoing civil conflict.