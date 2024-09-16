Israel Recruits Asylum Seekers with Promise of Permanent Status Amid War Effort

Photo Source: Haaretz

Israel is reportedly recruiting asylum seekers to support its ongoing war efforts by offering the promise of permanent residency, as reported by Haaretz. The plan, aimed at enlisting refugees primarily from Eritrea and Sudan, marks a significant shift in Israel’s immigration and asylum policies.

For years, asylum seekers in Israel, particularly those from Eritrea and Sudan, have been living in a state of legal limbo. Many have resided in the country under temporary protection, often referred to as “temporary delay of deportation“. Asylum applications, though technically possible, are rarely approved, with Israel granting refugee status to less than 1 percent of applicants—one of the lowest rates globally.

According to the report, Israel is targeting asylum seekers for non-combat roles in logistics, cleaning, and other supporting positions within the military infrastructure. In return, they are promised the chance to remain in the country legally. Many of the individuals affected by this policy have been residing in Israel for years under restrictive conditions, often unable to work legally or access basic social services.

Human rights organizations have expressed concern about the move, highlighting the vulnerability of the asylum-seeking population and questioning whether such offers are being made under duress. Critics argue that this recruitment effort exploits people desperate for legal status and stability in exchange for their involvement in a military conflict.

Government officials have not made any public statements clarifying the full terms of the proposed recruitment policy, and it remains unclear how many asylum seekers are expected to take part.