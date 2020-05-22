News

Eid Set to Start on Sunday in Egypt

Women sitting together to prepare Kahk during Eid. Photo Credit: Misr Al-Arabia

Marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Eid Al Futr is set to start on Sunday.

The popular Muslim holiday was announced by Egypt’s Dar El Iftaa, the country’s top religious  clerical authority in Islam.

Although the holiday usually spans for three days, the government has extended the holiday until Thursday.

The decision, which concerns both the private and public sectors, was taken as to restrict gatherings and crowds in public spaces in a bid to contain infection rates of COVID-19.

Starting from May 30, everyone will be expected to wear a face mask in all public places, with a 4,000 EGP fine in case of breaches.

Moreover, during the Eid, a partial lock-down is expected to remain from 5 PM to 6 AM the next day.

Egypt’s COVID-19 rates reached 15,789, with 4374 recoveries and death toll of 707 on Friday.

Featured image courtesy of Wikimedia. 

COVID-19 Cases Reach 15,000 in Egypt

