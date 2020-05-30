Buzz

Egyptian Students Launch Sustainable Fashion App to Help Save the Environment During COVID-19

Egyptian Students Launch Sustainable Fashion App to Help Save the Environment During COVID-19

Bulgari Store in Venice, Italy closes on March, 21. All the major high fashion brand stores in Venice around S.Mark square are closed due to COVID-19. (Photo by Giacomo Cosua/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES

Will fashion be ever good for the world?

For the past decades, the fashion industry – particularly fast fashion – has been one of the most wasteful industries in the world. Globally, the industry produces 10% of the word’s carbon emissions, the second-largest consumer of our entire water supply, and on top of that, pollutes the oceans with microplastics.

The COVID-19 crisis is pushing many experts to question the industry’s place in the world during such uncertain times. Months of lockdown have resulted in millions of clothes unsold, and with the recent slump in consumption, sustainable and digital options have become more than necessary for its survival.

Online shopping and apps have increasingly become popular during this crisis, as it was revealed that “40% of consumers, who did not shop online previously, started using online channels during COVID-19 and 26% expect to shop less at physical stores following COVID-19.”

In Egypt, a new generation of environmentally and socially conscious consumers are aiming to change that. As part of their graduation project, a group of Egyptian students have launched a new environmentally friendly application “VATRINA” to reduce fashion waste and raise awareness on sustainable fashion in the community.

The application offers three sustainable options: redesigning customer’s clothing, selling second-hand clothing, and donating.

“From our market research, found out that more than 60% people don’t really know what’s the meaning behind fashion waste or fast fashion,” Jasmine Yasser, cofounder of the app, tells Egyptian Streets. “Waste is not just plastic, it comes in many forms. But this is sadly not very much known, despite the fact that people contribute to it nearly everyday.”

More than 200 people participated in their survey on fashion waste, which revealed that a majority (around 90%) would either donate or throw away their old clothing, but are not aware of sustainable options to sell their clothing again or redesign it to give it a longer lifestyle.

“We were surprised by some of the responses. A majority told us in our interviews with them that they think wearing second hand clothing would lower their social status. They don’t really understand this idea that it is actually a sustainable practice, and you can contribute to the environment,” Yasser notes.

To consider the various sustainable options available, the group also carried out five intensive interviews with people from the fashion industry, and found that redesigning is also another solution to reduce fashion waste.

“We did more intensive interviews, targeting mostly women, and found that they are willing to pay money and buy a redesigned item as long as it suits their taste,” she adds.

The young students also believe that the current pandemic is an opportune to grow their company and raise awareness on sustainability.

“During the COVID-19 crisis, online apps like ours will help people buy, sell and donate clothes without having to go shopping in malls or bazaars,” Yasser says. “The donation option can also help vulnerable communities during this time, particularly those that are suffering financially.”

Currently, the face of the fashion market still looks uncertain, as one report by McKinsey & Company highlighted that the global fashion industry will contract by 27% to 30% in 2020.

As young students and entrepreneurs are already doing their part in saving the environment, it is up to governments to also back innovative and environmentally-friendly policies to ensure that clothes are being sold through resilient and sustainable ways.

Best Egyptian Brunch Recipe to Try At Home During Quarantine

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
@egyptianstreets

Quick clicks. Making it lighter.

Related Items

More in Buzz

Best Egyptian Brunch Recipe to Try At Home During Quarantine

ES BuzzMay 28, 2020
Read More

Reusable Facemasks: Are They Safe and 3 Places To Buy Them in Egypt

Amina ZaineldineMay 24, 2020
Read More

Women Scientists From Egypt and Others Leading the Race to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

ES BuzzMay 24, 2020
Read More

Supporting Doctors: GEMS Education Egypt Partners with Ahl Masr in the Fight Against COVID-19

Farah KhairatMay 20, 2020
Read More

Five Important Measures to Know During Eid to Stop COVID-19 Spread

Egyptian StreetsMay 18, 2020
Read More

A Sweet Escape? A Compilation of Some of People’s Strange Dreams During the Pandemic

Mary AravanisMay 18, 2020
Read More

Kahk for a Cause: This Egyptian Startup Delivers Kahk to Your Doorstep

ES BuzzMay 17, 2020
Read More

Egyptian Comedian Ibrahim Nasr Dies Aged 70

Egyptian StreetsMay 12, 2020
Read More