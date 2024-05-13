Explore Egyptian Antiquities for Free on International Museum Day

In honor of International Museum Day (IMD) on 18 May, all antiquities museums under the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) in Egypt will offer free admission to Egyptian visitors.

Egyptian visitors will have the opportunity to join free guided tours to delve deeper into each museum’s archaeological treasures.

This year’s theme, “Museums for Education and Research,” set by the International Council of Museums (ICOM), emphasizes museums’ role in fostering learning and cultural understanding.

Mohamed Khaled, the Secretary General of the SCA, told Ahram Online that this initiative is in line with the national strategy to actively engage in both local and international heritage and cultural events. It is part of a broader plan aimed at enhancing archaeological, cultural, and touristic awareness across Egyptian society.

Moamen Osman, head of the Museums Sector at the SCA, announced that all archaeological museums in Egypt are organizing special exhibitions and activities for International Museum Day 2024.

“These efforts align with the museums’ roles as cultural, social, educational, and awareness-raising institutions,” he emphasized.

Since 1977, the International Council of Museums has organized IMD to raise awareness that “Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures, and development of mutual understanding, cooperation, and peace among peoples,” according to the IMD’s website.

IMD events and activities can span a day, a weekend, or an entire week.

Recently, various museums have reopened their doors following years of renovation, such as the Greco-Roman Museum in Alexandria as well as the Imhotep Museum in Saqqara.