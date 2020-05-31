5 Egyptian Armed Forces Killed or Injured, 19 Terrorists Killed in North Sinai Operations

Egypt’s Armed Forces spokesperson announced on Sunday that 19 terrorists were killed in North Sinai during anti-terrorism operations last week, resulting in 5 armed officers members being killed or injured.

According to the statement, those killed or injured included two army officers, one non-commissioned officers, and two soldiers.

The statement also added that the operation destroyed two four wheelers, five explosive devices, and a warehouse containing large explosives and logistic support for these terrorists.

Earlier this month, Egypt’s Armed Forces spokesperson stated that 15 Egyptian armed forces members were killed or injured during anti-terror operations that resulted in the killing of 126 terrorists.

The military, along with police forces, has killed hundreds of terrorists since 2018 and thousands since 2013. In October 2018, the Armed Forces announced that 450 terrorists had been killed since the launch of the Sinai offensive in February 2018.

Terrorism spread in North Sinai following the ouster of former President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013, mostly targeting security forces.

Groups linked to ISIS and other extremist groups have claimed responsibility for the majority of attacks since 2013.

Subscribe to our newsletter