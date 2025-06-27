Egypt & UN Unveil New Refugee Response Plan, Call for $339M in Global Support

Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and United Nations development programme (UNDP), launched the 2025 Egypt Refugee and Resilience Response Plan (ERRRP) on Tuesday, 24 June, Egypt’s first nationally-led framework seeking USD 339 million (EGP 16.9 billion) to assist 1.8 million refugees, asylum seekers, and vulnerable host communities over the next year.

The ERRRP merges humanitarian aid with long-term resilience, bringing together government bodies, UN agencies, NGOs, civil society, and refugee-led organisations. It focuses on expanding access to education, healthcare, food security, cash assistance, and livelihood opportunities.

At the Cairo launch, Ambassador Wael Badawi of Egypt’s MFA said Egypt is currently hosting over 1.5 million Sudanese, a twelve‑fold increase since April 2023. It also stressed the need for urgent international support to manage strained public infrastructure.

UNHCR’s Hanan Hamdan described the ERRRP as a “groundbreaking” and first-ever unified response plan tied to the Global Compact on Refugees.

UNDP’s Alessandro Fracassetti stressed that beyond immediate aid, the plan prioritizes livelihood support and self-reliance as essential to meeting long-term needs.

Egypt now hosts more than one million registered refugees from over 60 countries. Sudanese (73 percent) and Syrians (13.5 percent) make up the bulk of arrivals, placing unprecedented pressure on public services like education, healthcare, and housing.

The ERRRP operates under Egyptian leadership, enhancing national institutions’ capacity to protect and serve while building resilience and peaceful coexistence among refugee and host communities, the statement added.

This marks a shift in Egypt’s refugee policy: the ERRRP is the first time the country has led a response plan of this scale, moving from emergency mode to resilience-building development aligned with Vision 2030.