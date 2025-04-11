Michael Bublé to Perform Live in Egypt for the First Time

Acclaimed Canadian singer Michael Bublé is set to perform in Egypt for the first time on 26 May, 2025, with a live concert scheduled at the New Administrative Capital.

Prior to his appearance in Egypt, Bublé will take the stage in Doha, Qatar, for two performances on 23 and 24 May at the Qatar National Convention Centre. These concerts are part of his ongoing international tour, which continues to draw acclaim and high attendance across the globe.

Over the course of his career, Bublé has sold more than 75 million albums worldwide and established himself as one of the most successful touring artists of his generation. His achievements include five GRAMMY Awards and a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame, as well as six multi-platinum albums and more than 14 billion global streams.

Through his unique style, vocal artistry, and deep passion, he has brought renewed attention and energy to timeless classics, earning him a devoted global following.

Tickets for the concert are available through a pre-sale registration process, with fans encouraged to sign up for early access. Further details regarding the ticket release and event logistics will be provided closer to the date.