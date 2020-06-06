International

Egypt Announces Peace Plan to End Civil War in Libya

Egypt Announces Peace Plan to End Civil War in Libya

President Sisi during a press conference announcing the Cairo Declaration with LNA commander Khalifa Haftar and Speaker of Libya’s House of Representatives Aguilah Saleh (photo: Twitter)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi announced today the Cairo Declaration, a new peace plan to restore stability in Libya following months of armed conflict between the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA), Al Ahram reports.

The plan was announced as part of a joint initiative following a meeting with LNA Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and the speaker of Libya’s eastern parliament Aguila Saleh, who also accompanied the Egyptian president during the announcement.

“This initiative calls for respecting all international efforts and initiatives by declaring a ceasefire from 06:00 (04:00 GMT) Monday June 8, 2020,” Sisi said during a press conference.

The plan stipulates that the rival parties initiate talks in Geneva, led by the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission and sponsored by the UN. The plan also calls for to “remove all foreign mercenaries nationwide, the dismantling of militias, and the handover of weapons to allow the LNA to cooperate with other security apparatuses to carry out their military duty.”

The plan is reportedly aimed at uniting Libya’s warring parties and bringing political stability to the country following years of armed conflict which erupted following the ouster of former President Muammar Gaddafi. Additionally, the initiative calls for the institution of a democratically elected presidential committee, in which the nation’s different factions are all represented, as well as the passing of a constitutional declaration by which to govern the country during the transitional period.

This comes following Haftar’s defeat and the failure of his military campaign to capture Tripoli against Turkish-backed GNA forces.

Egypt Reaches Staff-Level Agreement for $5.2 Billion IMF Loan

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
International
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in International

Egypt Reaches Staff-Level Agreement for $5.2 Billion IMF Loan

Egyptian StreetsJune 6, 2020
Read More

Egypt’s Performative Solidarity with Black America

Niveen GhoneimJune 3, 2020
Read More

The Case of Jordan: A COVID-19 Response From Next Door

Amina ZaineldineMay 21, 2020
Read More

GERD Filling Plan Trudges On Despite Egyptian Concern Amidst COVID-19

Egyptian StreetsMay 14, 2020
Read More

Egypt Begins Evacuating 5300 Egyptian Citizens from Kuwait

Egyptian StreetsMay 5, 2020
Read More

The Rise of the Grand Unified Conspiracy Theories in the Age of Coronavirus

Niveen GhoneimApril 29, 2020
Read More

Hunger And Economic Woes Spark Protests in Lebanon During COVID-19 Crisis

Egyptian StreetsApril 28, 2020
Read More

Domestic Violence in COVID-19 Lockdown: Palestinian Women Are Dying at an Alarming Rate

Niveen GhoneimApril 24, 2020
Read More