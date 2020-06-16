YouTube Launches Its Music and Subscription-Based Video Streaming Platforms in Egypt

Google’s video-sharing giant YouTube announced on Monday the 10th of June the official launch of its music streaming service, YouTube Music, as well its subscription-based video platform, YouTube Premium, in Egypt.

YouTube Music is the latest global music streaming service to throw its hat in the local music market ring, following music streaming giants like Spotify and Deezer.

“We’re proud that Egypt’s rich musical heritage has a home on YouTube and we are excited about bringing it closer to our users with YouTube Music,” said Liliana Abu Dalo, YouTube MENA’s head of music partnerships during an online presser on Monday, according to Al Ahram.

YouTube’s music streaming platform boasts an expansive library, from the latest Arabic and international releases, all the way to timeless classics from around the world, and spans all music genres and moods. The streaming service also comes with a set of impressive features, such as the platform’s proprietary Smart Search, which allows users to find songs they don’t remember the lyrics to, as well as offline streaming for paid members through the Offline Mixtape feature, which automatically downloads up to 100 favorited songs to a user’s device.

This is in addition to AI-generated playlists through the Discover Mix feature, which curates lists based on a user’s listening habits and expands on a member’s music library with new releases that match their taste in music.

YouTube Premium’s paid members automatically get unlimited access to YouTube Music. Furthermore, the subscription-based video streaming platform allows users to view YouTube’s content without ads and “enables background play and other amazing features,” Google Egypt General Manager Hisham El-Nazer said in a press release.

YouTube Premium gives members access to YouTube Originals, featuring the tech giant’s original programming, which runs the gamut from documentaries and series like popular action show Cobra Kai, all the way to feature-length films, such as critically-acclaimed rap battle dramedy Bodied. It is not clear, however, whether YouTube Originals will be available in Egypt.

