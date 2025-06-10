Analyzing Egypt’s Financial Shifts: April 2025 Insights

In April 2025, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) released new statistics indicating significant changes in the country’s financial landscape.

Local liquidity (M2) experienced a notable rise, reaching EGP 12.68 trillion (USD 256 billion), up from EGP 12.56 trillion (USD 253 billion) in March.

In a recent meeting, the CBE’s Monetary Policy Committee made a decisive move by cutting key interest rates by 100 basis points.

Consequently, the overnight deposit and lending rates, along with the central bank’s main operation rate, now stand at 24 percent, 25 percent, and 24.5 percent, respectively.

This strategic reduction aims to stimulate economic activity by encouraging lending and investment.

The decision comes in response to various economic indicators, signaling the CBE’s commitment to fostering a more favorable environment for growth. The credit and discount rate also saw a drop to 24.5 percent, further easing borrowing costs for businesses and individuals alike.

According to CBE, the overall money supply reached EGP 3.17 trillion (USD 63 billion) in April, slightly down from EGP 3.209 trillion (USD 64 billion) the previous month.

Notably, cash circulation outside the banking system also dipped marginally to EGP 1.292 trillion (USD 26 billion).

On the foreign currency front, non-governmental deposits at local banks rose to the equivalent of EGP 3.121 trillion (USD 62 billion), reflecting increased trust in the banking system’s ability to manage foreign investments.